Starfield Fans Uncover A Feature From Recent Release Date Trailer

Starfield has been one of the more anticipated RPGs coming out into the marketplace. Being developed by Bethesda and also a brand new IP, there are quite a few fans out there itching to get further details on the game. While Bethesda and Microsoft have been quiet about what players can expect, that recently changed. It was just earlier this week that Bethesda unveiled the Starfield release date trailer. This trailer finally pinpointed the latest release date since the game was delayed out of 2022.

It’s within this trailer that fans took notice of some new gameplay footage. This wasn’t the main highlight of the game trailer. While the trailer itself was brief and offered mainly the launch date for the game, a small section featuring Bethesda’s Todd Howard followed after. Todd took to the trailer and offered a bit more marketing hype for their upcoming game, but during this portion, viewers were able to catch some new gameplay footage. In the distance behind Todd Howard, some gameplay footage rolled that fans have been dissecting online. Apparently, it looks like a feature from Fallout 4 will be present within the game.

A viewer from Reddit, Pingpy, took to the Starfield subreddit and offered a screengrab of the trailer. At a certain point within the trailer, you can see the same favorite system from Fallout 4 being used. Essentially, players are able to place items within this menu to quickly swap to during the game. It’s a small feature, but at least another look at what’s coming when Starfield actually launches into the marketplace. Fortunately, we know more details are coming to the game in June.

We know that on June 11, 2023, following the Microsoft Xbox showcase, we’ll get a deep dive into Starfield. This will offer more insight into the game and what players can expect. We’re not sure just what we’ll be shown off during this stream, but it’s a video highlight that will be available before the game hits the marketplace. Players right now can mark their calendars as Starfield will be available to pick up and play on September 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Although you’ll also find this game available through the Xbox Game Pass service.