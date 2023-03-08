Microsoft Xbox Showcase Is Set For June 11

We’re slowly making our way into the next big showcase events, and June should have a few notable ones to tune into. Today we’re finding out just when we can expect Microsoft to feature its own Xbox showcase. We knew that this was an event that Microsoft planned on, and it would likely hold some of the more notable announcements. However, if you’ve been waiting on the specific date for when this showcase will be held, we’re finally given the date. Today, Microsoft has revealed that June 11, 2023, will be the date for Xbox to take the stage and unveil what is coming for their platforms and development studios.

This showcase doesn’t have any fine details quite yet. We don’t know what games will be highlighted or if there are any studios set to make an appearance in some fashion. But we know this showcase will wrap and head into another showcase event. Earlier today, Bethesda took to YouTube and released a new video showcasing the release date for Starfield. If you haven’t caught the video trailer yet, the new release date for Bethesda’s next big RPG is set for September 6, 2023. However, we’re also told just when we can expect the next deep dive into the game.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

After the Xbox Showcase stream on June 11, 2023, we’ll get a Starfield Direct stream. This will provide players another look into this new RPG experience from Bethesda and hype up the launch date that will be coming a few months later. We’re also expecting other stream showcases to be unveiled for June, so Microsoft won’t likely be the only contender hoping to sway viewers to their platform and video game releases. In fact, we are expecting another E3 event which will likely have a few streams showcases as well. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the finer details for E3 as well. With that said, it does seem like Ubisoft is interested in attending E3 if an event takes place this year.

For now, we at least know just when we can tune into the next Xbox showcase, and of course, their next big RPG title release will have its own dedicated stream afterward. That should hopefully hold players over until the Starfield title launches into the marketplace in September.