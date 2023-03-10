Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass

A new Fortnite season has arrived and this time, its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced fans to a futuristic theme where there are some interesting new points of interest and a biome to explore, fresh vehicles to try out, updated Reality Augments to choose from, and much more. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has a shiny new battle pass containing multiple unique skins and various other rewards.

For many players, unlocking the freshest cosmetics is the part of the season they look forward to the most. This season, eight skins feature on the battle pass which mostly follow the theme. Apart from the outfits, you’ll be able to grab new gliders, emotes, back blings, and much more. Following suit of previous seasons, you use battle stars to unlock rewards. You earn battle stars when you level up, so its definitely worth completing quests to accumulate as much XP as you can.

Every Fortnite skin featuring in the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass

Here are all the skins you’ll unlock as you progress through the battle pass this season:

Renzo the Destroyer

Imani

Thunder

Mystica

Stray

Highwire

Mizuki

Eren Jaeger

Renzo the Destroyer will unlock as soon as you purchase the battle pass, so you’ll be able to equip the skin straight away. However, you’ll have to work through various pages to get your hands on more rewards. Its worth noting that Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger is currently unavailable. Instead, this outfit and its matching cosmetics will become available in the middle of the season and will likely be locked behind a separate set of challenges. Make sure you stay tuned as we’ll have the details on how to access the Eren Jaeger skin when its released.

If you’re interested in purchasing the battle pass, it’ll cost you 950 V-Bucks. Of course, you can use the V-Bucks you’ve racked up from the previous season to pick up the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass. You can purchase more V-Bucks if needed from the in-game store and 1,000 V-Bucks will cost you $7.99.