Fortnite: Where to Find the Ageless Champion Boss and How to Defeat Them

The latest Fortnite season introduced fans to a brand new map, meaning there were a whole host of new points of interest to explore and NPCs to meet. Often, each season has at least one boss on the island and Chapter 4: Season 1 is no different. If you’re hunting down the Ageless Champion in Fortnite, this guide has got you covered with where to find them and tips to help you kill them.

At the time of writing, the Ageless Champion is the only boss in Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1. Considering the fact that one of the Geralt of Rivia quests is to defeat a boss, it is likely that you’ll have to deal with other opponents who have the same idea as you.

Fortnite Ageless Champion boss location and how to eliminate them

You can find the Ageless Champion roaming around The Citadel point of interest. Usually, you can find them in the castle, but you’ll want to make sure you grab plenty of loot before you begin the fight. Luckily, there are more than enough regular chests and Oathbound Chests containing rare loot in the area.

The boss wields an Ex-Caliber Rifle and a Shockwave Hammer, so they’ll be able to hit you up close and from afar. Not only that, but you’ll have to deal with the huge amount of health and shields the boss has equipped. Fighting in the castle may be tricky as there isn’t much space to work with. However, make sure you can get to some cover to defend yourself against the Ageless Champion’s devastating attacks. As you’ll be in a lot of short and medium range engagements with the boss, you may find success with shotguns, submachine guns, and assault rifles. Also, its always beneficial to have some heals in your inventory to avoid a potential early exit.

That’s all you need to know about taking down the Ageless Champion boss in Fortnite. Good luck out there!