Tchia: Is There a Point of No Return? | Endgame Guide

There is a lot to see in the New Caledonian-inspired archipelago setting of Tchia. From the 21 secret treasure chests to the many skill challenges to the literal hundreds of collectibles scattered across the map, it’s unlikely that players will 100% clear out the map before getting to the end of the game’s roughly 7-hour story.

Because of the game’s story-book premise, many players are worried that they won’t be able to return to the open world after completing the main narrative. Oftentimes, games will give players a heads-up before they enter the final mission that could wall off progress, but it’s never a guarantee.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the endgame is like in Tchia and if players get a point-of-no-return warning.

There are NO story spoilers in the piece below.

More Tchia guides:

| How to Get a Chicken Egg | How to Get Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock Face Paint | How to Increase and Refill Soul Meter | How to Find a Red Crab for Gaby | All Treasure Chest Locations | How to Unlock Photo Mode | How to Fast Travel | Pirate Outfit Location | Crab Outfit Location | How to Get Clam Pearls | How to Get Braided Trinkets | How to Get Gold Trophies in Diving Challenges | Challenge Trophies Explained |

Is There a Point of No Return in Tchia?

As mentioned above, it can be frustrating when a game locks players out of the open world they’ve been exploring all game. Tchia doesn’t have one such notice. That said, players should be able to feel when the narrative will be wrapping up based on the twists and turns in the story.

Luckily, however, players get free reign to explore the game’s open world as soon as the narrative wraps up. After the main plot concludes, you’ll find yourself on Uma island, able to sail to wherever you like. The game is set up like it’s being told as a story around a campfire to children in its prologue. There’s some narrative payoff to that small story thread after the final story mission is finished, but once that’s dealt with, you’ll be able to explore to your heart’s content.

If you’re looking to get the platinum trophy for the game, take note that the only trophy that’s potentially locked after you’ve completed the story is the “Shredder” trophy that requires players to complete a musical sequence with 100% accuracy. Luckily, if that’s the only trophy that you’re missing, you can simply start a new game and practice your ukulele skills on the first song encounter at the very beginning in a moment shared between Tchia and her father.