Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Exclusive Weapon Perks | Fully Upgraded Guns Guide

Weapon Perks return in Resident Evil 4. One of the fun features for dedicated players, perks can be unlocked only after fully upgrading one of your weapons. These perks only become evident late in the game, once all the upgrades have been unlocked at the merchant. Really, these fun little perks are for New Game+ players, making sprinting through the story easy with completely overpowered weapons. And some of the perks are completely ridiculous.

There are two ways to unlock Perks. Leon can either fully upgrade a weapon at the Merchant, unlocking the Exclusive Perk and purchasing it at a very high price, or Leon can earn valuable Spinels. This alternate currency type is mostly earned by completing Merchant Requests and can be used on the Merchant’s Trade tab. Later in the game, you’ll earn find special tickets. The tickets cost 30 / 40 Spinel, making them one of the most expensive items available in the game. But, if you have a ticket, you can instantly unlock a weapon’s Exclusive Perk free of charge. Basically, you can skip the line and immediately get the bonus for your favorite weapons.

If you’re curious and want to know exactly what upgrades are waiting for your favorite weapons, here’s a complete and quick list explaining all the Exclusive Perks.

Exclusive Perks List

Exclusive Perks are unique upgrades for weapons that are unlocked with Trade tickets or after fully upgrading a weapon. These perks often greatly increase the power of the weapon.

Knives | Exclusive Perks

Combat Knife : 1.5x Attack Speed

Fighting Knife : 2x Power

: 2x Power Primal Knife: Indestructible

Handguns | Exclusive Perks

SG-09 R : 5x Critical Hit Rate

Punisher : 5x Penetration Power

Red9 : 1.5x Power

Blacktail : 1.5x Power

Sentinel Nine : 5x Critical Hit Rate

: 5x Critical Hit Rate Mathilda: 2x Ammo Capacity

Shotguns | Exclusive Perks

W-870 : 2x Power

Riot Gun : 1.5x Power

Striker : 2x Ammo Capacity

: 2x Ammo Capacity Skullshaker: 2x Power

SMGs | Exclusive Perks

TMP : 1.5 Power

LE 5 : 5x Penetration Power

: 5x Penetration Power Chicago Typewriter: Unlimited Ammo

Rifles | Exclusive Perks

SR M1903 : 2x Power

Stingray : 2x Rate of Fire

: 2x Rate of Fire CQBR Assault Rifle: 1.5x Power

Magnums | Exclusive Perks

Broken Butterfly : 1.5x Power

Killer7 : 5x Critical Rate

: 5x Critical Rate Handcannon: Unlimited Ammo

Bonus Weapons | Exclusive Perks

Bolt Thrower: 2x Ammo Capacity

That’s all the Exclusive Perks you can unlock.