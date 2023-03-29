Grasshopper Manufacture Has A Reveal Coming According To A Countdown Website

Grasshopper Manufacture has been around for years after first being founded in 1998 by developer Goichi Suda, otherwise known as Suda51 online. The studio is gearing up to make a new announcement, but we don’t know what might be coming. So instead, the studio is teasing fans with the reveal through a countdown website. According to the official countdown, we’re going to be waiting for another 71 days, which puts us at the Summer Game Fest event. So it could be an announcement during one of the streams at the Summer Game Fest, but we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves.

You might be familiar with their works if you’re unfamiliar with Grasshopper Manufacture by their name alone. Over the years, the studio has brought plenty of iconic games into the marketplace. This includes the co-developed Capcom title Killer7, the No More Heroes series, to Lollipop Chainsaw. Their latest video game release to hit the marketplace came in 2021 with No More Heroes III, so we are about due for a new thrilling game from the studio. This was also the year that NetEase Games acquired Grasshopper Manufacture, and it was also unveiled last year that Grasshopper Manufacture opened a new studio called Yabukiri Studio.

Thanks to a report from TechRaptor, we’re finding out about this countdown, but unfortunately, there’s nothing more to reveal just what this countdown could be for. With that said, it does at least look like we’ll get some kind of a notable reveal during the Summer Game Fest, which is proving to be a more popular showcase event than what E3 2023 is shaping up to be. If you haven’t already noticed, several studios are leaving E3 in favor of Summer Games Fest and individual stream showcases, which might sway E3 to shut its doors not only for this year but potentially for good.

For those who might have missed the recent reports, four more companies have recently confirmed that they wouldn’t be attending E3 this year. For instance, Ubisoft was vocal about attending E3 2023 until recently when they unveiled that the company will instead hold a Ubisoft Forward in June rather than a showcase at E3. Following this announcement came Sega and Tencent, which confirmed they wouldn’t be present at E3. Additionally, earlier today, it was unveiled that Devolver Digital was also stepping back from E3 2023. So we could see a more packed Summer Games Fest event with new game reveals and announcements, much like whatever it is the folks at Grasshopper Manufacture have in the works.