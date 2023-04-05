Resident Evil 4 Remake: Astute Appraiser Achievement Guide

The many regions and locations of Resident Evil 4 Remake is littered with Treasures and items that can be collected and sold to the beloved Merchant for a nice chunk of change that can then be used to buy items and upgrades. While there are some really rare items that can get a lot of Pesetas, there is a specific Achievement called Astute Appraiser that tasks you will selling a single item for at least 100,000 ptas. This is a crazy amount of money to get from a single sale, but it’s not impossible if you have the correct set of Treasures. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Astute Appraiser Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The Astute Appraiser Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

To get the Astute Appraiser Achievement, players will need to progress all the way to Chapter 10 and make their way through the level until they reach a cutscene that sees Leon thrown down a hole by Salazar’s right hand, Verdugo. At the end of the cutscene. Leon will end up in an area known as the Depths. Players must navigate this underground cave until they reach a small stone structure in the top right of the area, shown on the map below. In this area, you will need to squeeze through a hole in the wall to progress through the game, but before going through the wall, go all the way to the end of the hall that the broken wall is part of to find a Treasure called the Elegant Crown next to a corpse. This is going to be the item that players will need to inlay with gemstones to reach that 100,000 ptas cost.

With the Elegant Crown now acquired, go to your Treasures menu and select the Crown and press the “Inlay Gemstones” button. From here, you will want to put in one of each color of the Retangluar gemstones and then one Yellow Diamond and a Sapphire to earn you the Five Color Bonus, which will double the total cost of the crown. The Crown by itself cost 19,000 with the 5 gemstones bringing the total up to 50,000. With the 2.0x multiplier, this brings the price of the crown to exactly 100,000 ptas.

With all of the gems placed in the crown and the cost now at 100,000 ptas, simply find any of the Merchant’s many locations and sell him the Elegant Crown inlaid with these gemstones and you will unlock the Astute Appraiser Achievement and Trophy.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

