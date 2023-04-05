Resident Evil 4 Remake: A Masterpiece Achievement Guide

There are many Achievements and Trophies found in Resident Evil 4 Remake that go beyond just completing the game’s story or beating the many bosses found through the village, castle, and island. Some of these are based on your arsenal of weapons and how players expand and improve it. One such Achievement/Trophy is called A Masterpiece, which is for acquiring something called an Exclusive Upgrade for one of your weapons. Early on, some players might not exactly understand how to get or what even is an Exclusive Upgrade, but this guide should clear up any confusion and explain exactly how to get it. This guide will tell players how to unlock the A Masterpiece Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock A Masterpiece Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

An Exclusive Upgrade is a special upgrade that every weapon has that is unique to itself. It is basically the last item that players need to unlock in order to fully upgrade a given weapon. There are two ways to get a weapons Exclusive Upgrade, but before players even get to the point where you will need to decide which way they want to do it, you will need to get about halfway through the game. After meeting The Merchant in Chapter 2, he gives players the ability to upgrade their weapons by paying him money, though the upgrades that you see in these early hours of the game aren’t actually the total amount of upgrades that the weapons can get. Players will need to get past the Village section of the game and enter the Castle before they can get this Achievement/Trophy. From Chapter 9 onwards, The Merchant will give you an expanded list of upgrades as well as the new Exclusive Upgrade found at the bottom of the list. In order to get the special upgrade, players will need to fully upgrade their weapon, meaning that every other stat on the Tune Up screen is fully maxed out and says “Complete.” This will then give you the chance to purchase the Exclusive Upgrade.

The other way to get an Exclusive Upgrade is to buy the Exclusive Upgrade Ticket. This is an item that can be traded for with Spinels and allows players to immediately unlock any weapon’s Exclusive Upgrade, regardless of its current level. The first of these tickets becomes available in Chapter 7, but players that decide to purchase it will still need to wait until Chapter 9 to use it. There are only 2 of these Tickets in the game, the first being 30 Spinels and the other being 40 Spinels. Each ticket can only be used once, so players should really think about what weapons they want to use these tickets on.

Whether you decide to fully upgrade a weapon and then buy the Exclusive Upgrade or bypass all of that with an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket, players will unlock the A Masterpiece Achievement and Trophy once they unlock their first Exclusive Upgrade. The best tip I have for this Achievement is to put your upgrades early on into your Combat Knife since it is not only one of the most important tools in the game but also because it is one of the cheaper Exclusive Upgrades at only 60,000 ptas. If you decide to use the Exclusive Ticket, just get the upgrade that you find most useful since they all only cost a single ticket.

Below you can find a full list of all of the Exclusive Upgrades and their prices.

Combat Knife : 1.5x Attack Speed – 60,000 ptas

: 1.5x Attack Speed – 60,000 ptas Fighting Knife : 2x Power – 80,000 ptas

: 2x Power – 80,000 ptas Primal Knife : Indestructible – 10,000 ptas

: Indestructible – 10,000 ptas SG-09 R : 5x Critical Hit Rate – 80,000 ptas

: 5x Critical Hit Rate – 80,000 ptas Punisher : 5x Penetration Power – 70,000 ptas

: 5x Penetration Power – 70,000 ptas Red9 : 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas

: 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas Blacktail : 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas

: 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas Sentinel Nine : 5x Critical Hit Rate – 80,000 ptas

: 5x Critical Hit Rate – 80,000 ptas Mathilda : 2x Ammo Capacity – 70,000 ptas

: 2x Ammo Capacity – 70,000 ptas W-870 : 2x Power – 80,000 ptas

: 2x Power – 80,000 ptas Riot Gun : 1.5x Power – 80,000 ptas

: 1.5x Power – 80,000 ptas Striker : 2x Ammo Capacity – 60,000 ptas

: 2x Ammo Capacity – 60,000 ptas Skullshaker : 2x Power – 80,000 ptas

: 2x Power – 80,000 ptas TMP : 1.5 Power – 100,000 ptas

: 1.5 Power – 100,000 ptas LE 5 : 5x Penetration Power – 80,000 ptas

: 5x Penetration Power – 80,000 ptas Chicago Typewriter : Unlimited Ammo – 10,000 ptas

: Unlimited Ammo – 10,000 ptas SR M1903 : 2x Power – 100,000 ptas

: 2x Power – 100,000 ptas Stingray : 2x Rate of Fire – 60,000 ptas

: 2x Rate of Fire – 60,000 ptas CQBR Assault Rifle : 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas

: 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas Broken Butterfly : 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas

: 1.5x Power – 100,000 ptas Killer7 : 5x Critical Rate – 77,700 ptas

: 5x Critical Rate – 77,700 ptas Handcannon : Unlimited Ammo – 10,000 ptas

: Unlimited Ammo – 10,000 ptas Bolt Thrower: 2x Ammo Capacity – 60,000 ptas

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

