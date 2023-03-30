Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Duo Boss Guide

Two foes from earlier in Resident Evil 4 Remake decide to team up to take down Leon and Luis in this boss fight found in Chapter 11. The El Gigante duo sees one giant creature similar to the one defeated in Chapter 4 and the armored giant defending the Castle’s walls battling the two heroes in the depths of the mines beneath the village. Players have a few different ways to defeat these monsters, but how they decide to do so will decide the rewards they get from the boss encounter. This guide will tell players how to defeat the El Gigante Duo boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The Red9 Pistol Free | Best Handgun Location | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Village Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Castle Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Castle Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Village Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The LE 5 SMG & CQBR Assault Rifle | Weapon Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Where To Find All Clockwork Castellans | Collectible Locations Guide

How To Beat The El Gigante Duo Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

When it comes to the regular El Gigante enemy, players will just need to use the same strategy they used the first time this boss was encountered in the Quarry. Target the non-armored El Gigante’s head until the parasite protrudes out of the creature’s back. This will be the weak spot for the boss that you will now want to shoot which can stagger El Gigante to drop the creature and allow you to climb onto its back and get some critical knife strikes on the parasite. Keep doing damage to the creature and it will die, though it has a much smaller amount of health compared to the previous version of the boss. Defeating the boss like this will see them drop a Yellow Diamond Treasure item.

For the second armored El Gigante boss, you will need to wait for Luis to run away from the combat arena and return with a bundle of Dynamite. He will be standing on a platform when he returns with the explosives, which you will then need to lead the boss over to him so that he can hop onto the creature’s back and attach the Dynamite to the armor. Shoot the Dynamite to reveal the parasite. From here, you can fight the armored El Gigante as you would the normal one. When you kill this boss, it will get the Red Beryl Treasure item.

While this is the simple way to defeat these bosses, there is a way to instantly kill the enemies. In the center of the arena is a platform that can be opened to drop the bosses into a vat of lava. The boss must be stunned with either a flashback or the stagger that comes with attacking their parasite, but once they are stunned, you must full a switch on a mechanism next to the platform to drop them into it. This will instantly kill that El Gigante, but you cannot retrieve their Treasure.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Parry | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Perform Melee/Grapple Moves | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Quick Turn | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Combination Lock Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Crystal Marble Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Del Lago Boss Fight Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Church Insignia Key Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Save Hewie the Dog | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Do the Del Lago Easter Egg | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Village | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Village Sequence | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Stained Glass Church Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Cabin | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bella Sisters Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bitores Méndez Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Treasury Four Swords Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Dining Hall Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Headless Statue Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley Section Walkthrough | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Verdugo Boss Guide