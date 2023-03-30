Resident Evil 4 Remake: Verdugo Boss Guide

The trusted Right Hand of Ramón Salazar, the Verdugo boss fight is found in Chapter 10 of Resident Evil 4 Remake and is one of the deadliest foes that you will face in the entire game. A quick and vicious creature, the Verdugo is one of the only bosses that you don’t actually need to kill in the game, but doing so will get you a unique Treasure item as well as an Achievement, so while it will cost you many resources and ammo, it is definitely worth doing. To defeat the boss, players will need to know how to utilize their environment to their advantage. This guide will tell players how to defeat the Verdugo boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Verdugo Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Before going into the fight, make sure you have some upgraded weapons and ammo. You can take in any weapon you want as long as you have put enough damage improvements into it. The sequence in the Underground Laboratory will begin with a brief cutscene as Verdugo enters the area but while you will be able to hear the boss in the vents and walls, you will be safe until you make it to the far end of the Lab. Once power is restored, Verdugo will enter the area and the fight will commence.

Verdugo is extremely quick and comes with several hard-hitting moves, including stabbing thrusts with its tail and a swipe with its claws. Many of these moves can be blocked by parrying them with a knife, but doing so does a lot to the knife’s durability, especially any of the many weaker, non-repairable knives that you find throughout the game, so be aware that you can quickly find yourself with no defensive options. The other type of attack he has is a horizontal swipe with its tail which requires you to successfully press a Quick-Time Event to dodge the move. If you get too far away from Verdugo, he will retreat into the vents once again and can pounce on you from one of the circular entrances built into the walls found throughout the labs or can swipe at you with its tail from the ceiling. This move requires the same QTE to be completed in order to dodge the move.

Now that you have an idea of the types of moves that will be coming your way, it’s time to learn how to do damage to Verdugo. Actually dealing damage to Verdugo is simple since shooting the creature will do damage with headshots do extra damage and possibly staggering it. It’s the speed of Verdugo that makes this a bit of a challenge. There is a way to slow the beast down for a short amount of time in the form of the liquid nitrogen showers found throughout the lab. These are indicated by their big red pipes and control panels right next to them. Pressing the button will cause that shower to start up, spraying liquid nitrogen a few seconds later, meaning that you will need to time your button press for when Verdugo walks under the pipes.

When Verdugo is hit by the liquid nitrogen, he will be stunned and slowed for a few seconds allowing you to deal a good bit of damage to it. When he is getting frozen, however, he will swing wildly, destroying the shower, and can do damage to you if you are not careful. When he breaks free from the liquid nitrogen, he will return to his normal quick self. You will need to lead him to another shower to freeze him again, but if you happen to miss the boss with a shower, you are able to use it again until you hit it with the nitrogen though there is a refresh delay that you will need to wait for.

Just keep doing damage and freezing Verdugo until he drops dead to defeat this boss and unlock the Wave Goodbye, Right Hand Achievement. Verdugo will also drop the Gold Monocle Treasure that can be sold at the Merchant.

