Resident Evil 4 Remake: Electronic Lock Puzzles Solutions

Resident Evil 4 Remake stays true to its genre of survival horror as many puzzles as scattered across its many locations and chapters. The final puzzle of the game is a series of puzzles that task you with completing the same objective. These are the Electronic Lock Puzzles that are found late in the game during the Island section. These last tests are found across 2 chapters, with one even protecting a powerful weapon! This guide will tell players the solutions to the Electronic Lock Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All Electronic Lock Puzzles Solutions In Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are a total of 3 Electronic Lock Puzzles found in Resident Evil 4 Remake, with two being found in Chapter 13 and the final one being in Chapter 14. The first and last puzzles are mandatory to progress while the second puzzle is optional and grants you access to the LE 5 submachine gun. The first two terminals for the Electronic Lock Puzzles are located in Facility 1 when you are looking for Ashley. After a brief cutscene where you see Ashley asleep in a cell, you need to go through the Facility and reroute the power to open the door to the Dissection part of the facility.

When you go to Dissection, you will find the first Electronic Lock Puzzle. Your goal is to change get the power from the battery in the top left and route the energy to the power nodes on the screen. Each of the circuits are controlled in groups of four, one for each side of a square, meaning that if you change one circuit in a group, all four in the group will change. The first puzzle requires you to power only 2 nodes. Set the circuits to the alignments shown below to power the door and find the Level 1 Security card.

The next Electonic Lock is found in the Freezer. You will need to reroute power back to the left side of the facility to gain access to the freezer. Once inside, you will find the second Electronic Lock Puzzle directly to the right. You will now need to power 5 nodes. Set the circuits to the alignments shown below in the second image to find the LE 5 SMG.

The final Electronic Lock Puzzle is after you reunite with Ashley near the start of Chapter 14. After crossing a bridge that is held up by a valve that Ashley is holding, you will need to redirect power to her side of the area. After dealing with the group of enemies that spawn, you will need to power 6 nodes. Set the circuits to the alignments shown below to finish the third and final Electronic Lock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

