Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ramón Salazar Boss Guide

The trusted follower of Saddler and the last Castellan of the Castle that you just spent multiple chapters battling through, Ramón Salazar is the boss found in Chapter 12 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You’ve already dealt with his right hand, so now it’s time to battle the man himself in his monstrous form “gifted” to him by Las Plagas. This is the final obstacle between players and the game’s final region, The Island, so some might need some help figuring out taking him down. So, allow me to provide that help! Time for his part in the script to end! This guide will tell players how to defeat the Ramón Salazar boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Ramón Salazar Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Salazar’s monstrous form has surrounded his body, keeping himself safe from attacks, though many of his attacks leave his weak, pale body open for attacks. The main strategy to combat the boss is simply to damage his weak spot until he runs out of health. No additional gimmicks beyond that. Because of that, the biggest tip for this battle is to come in prepared with hard-hitting weapons at both close and long range as well as a repaired knife to deal critical strikes when the opportunities arise.

Salazar, despite the size of his Plagas-infused form, is quick as can swing across the walls of the arena with his long tendrils. When he does finally stop moving he has a few different options when it comes to his attacks. When he is at a distance, he can spit black acid at you that you will need to run to the left or right to avoid. he will telegraph this attack by pulling back before he vomits it out. Another acid-based attack isn’t aimed directly at you but is instead used as an area control method as he will spawn acid pods around the area that will explode when touched. You can shoot these pods to destroy them from a distance and will find items inside them, so make sure you use them if you find yourself getting low on resources. Finally, Salazar can quickly get directly above you where he will either do a quick acid spit attack at point-blank range or drop down on top of you. These can be avoided by running away.

When he is off the wall and on the ground with you, he comes with a few more attacks. One is a horizontally-sweeping acid spit that you will need to either get behind Salazar, go up a staircase, or get behind a pillar to avoid. If Salazar gets too close to you, he will attempt to devour you. If you are hit by this move, he will instantly kill Leon so get out of the way!

Whenever Salazar exposes his body, just keep shooting at him with your strongest weapons. You can stun him by doing damage, which gives you the chance to do a special critical strike with your knife. Just keep doing damage until you beat the boss and you will unlock the No Way, Bro Achivement. You will also pick up the Lip Rouge Treasure item to sell to the Merchant.

