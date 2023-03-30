Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Small Keys | Locations Guide

Small Keys are the bane of our treasure-hunting existence. A new addition exclusive to Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Small Keys are required to open missable Locked Drawers. You can use any Small Key with any Locked Drawer, but you’ll have to find all the keys to get them all. Unlike other treasures, the Small Keys do not appear on your map and can’t be marked — and they’re absolutely required if you want to 100% your treasure collection in the Village or Castle areas.

To make survival a lot more profitable, we’ve listed all the Small Key locations found in the game and the closest Locked Drawer you’ll probably want to open. While you can open most Locked Drawers with any other Small Key, sometimes you’re best off using them in order without confusing things further — check out where to get the keys and what rewards you’ll find in each drawer. They’re absolutely worth grabbing on every playthrough.

Small Keys | Locations Guide

Listed below are all the Small Keys Leon can find in order of appearance. Some keys can be collected in later chapters if you’re able to return to the area. Small Keys are used to unlock special locked cabinets that usually contain valuable treasures.

Chapter 2 Small Key: Valley – Located in the side room of the large building in the valley. Past the ladder, there’s a small maintenance room with a chest containing this key.

Abandoned Factory Locked Drawer: Elegant Mask

Chapter 2 Small Key: Village Chief’s Manor – To the left of the front door in the first-floor main room. Collect it while exploring the manor. This key is missable and needs to be collected before leaving the manor.

Village Square Locked Drawer: Vintage Compass

Chapter 3 Small Key: Fish Farm – In the west edge of the Fish Farm, find the key south of the shack where Leon will find the gas for the boat.

Quarry / Merchant’s Hideout Locked Drawer: Brass Pocket Watch

Chapter 4 Small Key: Forest Altar – An optional location behind the Insignia Key door in the Lakeside Settlement. Unlock the door to the left of the house where Leon found Luis, then climb the ladder to the altar area. The key is on the cart to the left.

Lakeside Settlement Locked Drawer: Gold Bar (L)

Chapter 4 Small Key: Church – Inside the Church, to the right of the altar on a small table.

Church Locked Drawer: Yellow Diamond

Chapter 8 Small Key: Bindery – Leaving the Bindery through the hallway north, you’ll turn left and reach another small room where you’ll see a Plagas scurry away in the story chapter. There’s a Small Key here.

Bindery Locked Drawer: Brass Pocket Watch

Chapter 9 Small Key: Grand Hall – Located through the northwest door on the second floor of the Grand Hall. Go through the door and open the cabinet in the back-left. This is the small room packed with armor suits. On the path to the Armory.

Audience Chamber Locked Drawer: Gold Bar

Chapter 12 Small Key: Ballroom – Located in a case next to the tram leading to the Clocktower. Collect this key to unlock the last locked drawer in the Castle.

Castle Battlements Locked Drawer: Ornate Beetle

That’s all the Locked Drawers — and their corresponding treasures.