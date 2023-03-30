After surviving through the mines beneath the village and castle, Leon must face off with a person from his past: Major Jack Krauser. His former superior and the man behind Ashley’s kidnapping has taken out Luis and wants to test his “rookie” in knife-to-knife combat. This battle will see the guns put away as your skills with your knife are put to the test. This guide will tell players how to beat the Krauser knife battle boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Krauser Knife Battle In Resident Evil 4 Remake

This boss fight only allows you to use your knife, so you will need to create openings through parries and melee attacks. Krauser’s main method of attack is to let loose a flurry of slashes with his knife. These attacks can be a single attack but can go up to a 5-attack string. These slashes can be parried like every other weapon-based attack in the game. He also has a long-range attack that sees him throwing knives at you. This can also be parried. Finally, Krauser has two different kick attacks, one that goes high and the other that sweeps at your legs. You will need to press the Evade QTE to dodge these moves.

Your main strategy here is to learn to parry Krauser’s attacks to create attack opportunities. When you perfectly parry Krauser’s attack, you will stagger him, giving you the chance to perform a melee action and knock him to the ground. While he is recovering from your kick, get up close and get 1-2 slash in on him. Don’t get greedy, however, as Krauser will get back on his feet and can parry your attacks once he is no longer stunned. Only attack when you have the opening to do so and slowly cut down his health.

Eventually, a cutscene play, and the fight will be over, bringing your first encounter with the Major will come to an end. Be aware that you won’t unlock the You Used to be a Good Guy Achievement just yet as there is another encounter with Krauser waiting for you later in the game.

