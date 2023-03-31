God of War Ragnarök Voice Actor Asks Fans To “Be Easier On Each Other”

The God of War Ragnarök actor asked fans to “be easier on each other” as he accepted his award for Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023.

Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in God of War Ragnarök took to the stage at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023 following his win in the Performer in a Leading Role category and urged fans of the series to “be easier on each other” as “you all have more in common than what separates you.”

Thank you to the fans… Be easier on each other. You all have more in common than what separates you. No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you’re still part of the gaming community, and give each other a break. Chistopher Judge – Voice of Kratos (God of War)

God of War Ragnarök’s development team is no stranger to abuse online as the studio encountered a large level of online harassment when a rumored release date announcement failed to come out in June 2022. This led to large levels of online harassment and abuse being leveled at several of the game’s developers on social media. Creative director of God of War Ragnarök Cory Barlog urged people to “treat the people that make the things we love with some human decency and respect”.

Following this Santa Monica Studio also put out a statement regarding online harassment.

Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game that we’re proud of, one that we hope you will enjoy playing once released. Our fans inspire us, and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But that passion should not be toxic nor come at the expense of any human being’s dignity. Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, every game and developer alike, with respect. Santa Monica Studio

Needless to say, God of War Ragnarök was a major success after releasing on November 9th, 2022 with it receiving numerous awards and nominations at the Video Game Awards 2022. Alongside this, God of War Ragnarök also became the most nominated game in BAFTA’s history with over 14 nominations for the AAA title. The game went on to win six titles including EE Game of the Year and both of the show’s performance awards.

However, it was unable to take home the Best Game award as that went to Vampire Survivors.