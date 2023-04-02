Resident Evil 4 Remake: Osmund Saddler Boss Guide

Osmund Saddler, the man behind all of the events in Resident Evil 4 Remake, is the last boss of the highly acclaimed title and the last obstacle that you need to overcome to complete your mission and save Ashley. The leader of Los Iluminados and a man with the goal of world domination, he is a very dangerous threat that players might need some help defeating. Luckily, I can provide that help! This guide will tell players how to defeat the Osmund Saddler boss fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Beat The Osmund Saddler Boss Fight In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Saddler gives up his human form in the boss fight’s opening cutscene and becomes a giant monster from the powerful Plagas parasite within him. In order to damage this powerful form, you will need to target the classic Resident Evil eyeball weak spot found on each one of Saddler’s four legs. To destroy these eyes, simply shoot them with any of your weapons.

Once you destroy the eye on each of Saddler’s four legs, the boss will collapse and give you the chance to attack the center eye found in his mouth. You can perform a critical strike with your knife by approaching Saddler’s mouth and hitting the attack button. This will deal big damage and will see the eyes on all of his legs reform so that you start to stun him again. Eventually, Saddler will jump away and summon a swarm of Novistador enemies. While you should be aware of these enemies, your main goal should be targeting Saddler’s eyes to keep doing damage to him.

Eventually, a cutscene will play that sees Saddler evolve into his final form. You will need to survive on a small platform and dodge the attacks that the boss sends your way via his large tendrils. After some time, Ada will throw you an RPG. Pick up the launcher and, as is Resident Evil tradition, shoot the glowing weak spot to defeat the boss.

When the rocket hits, a cutscene will play that sees Leon finally kill Saddler, bringing his boss fight to an end. Upon defeating the game’s final boss, You will also unlock the You’re Small Time Achievement and Trophy. From here, you just need to escape the exploding island to officially complete the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

