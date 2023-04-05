Fire Emblem Engage Releases Story DLC

2023 has already started very strongly for the Nintendo Switch, as it’s had both 1st and 3rd party releases that have made fans happy in one form or another. Companies like Square Enix, Platinum Studios, and many of their internal teams have provided meaningful titles for gamers to enjoy. In the case of Fire Emblem Engage, fans got a “return to form” experience that embraced the franchise’s history while creating something fresh with its gameplay elements. Since then, fans have enjoyed both the main game and the DLC content that has been provided, and now, the final piece to the game’s puzzle has arrived.

Since the announcement of the Expansion Pass, the dev team noted that Fire Emblem Engage would eventually get story DLC known as the “Fell Xenologue.” That content has been released and will unleash a brand-new story for fans to play. In it, Alear is transported to a mirror version of the world they knew. Two brand-new characters summoned them after their Divine Dragon was killed, and they must work together and find new allies to help squash the darkness within this world.

The twist is how the “mirror version” depicts the characters fans enjoyed in the main campaign. Those who were your allies are now your enemies, and those who were your enemies are now your allies. It’ll be a fun change of pace as you try to guess what will happen next and how things will progress as you work through the xenologue.

But it won’t only be new character personalities that you’ll get in the DLC. There will also be new places to go, maps to fight on, and class types to use. So it’ll be a robust story DLC. We can’t speak about how long it is as we haven’t played it ourselves. But based on the trailer and the number of things you’re likely to do within it, we’d bet it’ll be more than a few hours long.

As fans dive into the new story, it’s not hard to wonder what might be next for the franchise. We ask this because the newest game was done well before its January release and was delayed for multiple reasons despite being complete.

That could mean that another title in the franchise is in the works right now and could be released either later this year or early 2024. Plenty of rumors suggest it may be a remake of one of the Japan-only titles, but only time will tell if that’s true.