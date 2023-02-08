Fire Emblem Engage: How To Use The Arena | Tips & Tricks

If you want to make friends and gain EXP, then there is only one place you should go in Fire Emblem Engage. Of course, we are talking about the strangely beautiful – yet certainly dimensional – Arena. It’s your one-stop-shop to progress without having to risk life or limb, and it’s a place you should visit on the regular.

The Arena is one of many (many…) locations you can find scattered around the Somniel, and it is also one of the first you will unlock. We have guides covering just about every location available in Fire Emblem, so be sure to check those out to make the most out of your downtime between battles.

How To Unlock The Arena

The Arena is unlocked automatically by progressing through the main questline in Fire Emblem Engage. You will unlock the Arena around Chapter 5, and all of its powerful bonuses are unlocked from the get-go. Once you have it, you are free to use it at your leisure.

There are restrictions in the form of a limit to how many times you can train between battles, but this encourages you to return to the Somniel regularly to get the most out of Fire Emblem’s side content.

Battling In The Arena

The main way to battle in the Arena is by selecting a character and having them battle. This will pit them against another random character, and the rewards are immediate and obvious. The character you selected will gain EXP as well as Support EXP, allowing them to grow more powerful. In addition, they will also establish friendships over time.

The amount of EXP gained is based on several factors. Firstly, if you win, you gain the most EXP. The amount is then modified by how strong the opponent you beat was. If you spend all game smacking a low-levelled Framme, you aren’t going to get very far. However, if you manage to beat a buffed Vander against all the odds, then you will get a hefty chunk.

The main restriction here is that you can only battle 3 times in the Arena, so you can’t spam this feature to gain super buff characters without fighting real battles in between. Finally, you will occasionally fight Emblems in this mode, which will grant Bond EXP instead of Support EXP.

Emblems In The Arena

The second way to battle in the Arena is far less restrictive. You select an Emblem you want to battle, select what level of Bond you want to have at the end of the battle, and then you pay the resource cost (Bond Fragments).

Importantly, winning these battles is not required if you want to gain the benefits here. All you have to do is pay the resource cost and watch the battle play out. If you win, great. If you lose, it doesn’t matter.

The reason you would engage in this system is to deepen your Bond with Emblems without having to use them in battle – at all. This is a quick and effective way to learn skills from Emblems you don’t want to use, before using the inheritance system to power up your character.

This feature can be used as many times as you like per day, however, you need to be able to pay the Bond Fragment cost. If you can’t, then you can’t fight. Overall, a very powerful tool in your arsenal and an excellent way to gain power without having to put in any work.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.