Fire Emblem Engage Drops Trailer For Fell Xenologue DLC

Fire Emblem Engage was the title that kicked off 2023 for the Nintendo Switch in terms of new games. The RPG was a “return to form,” if you will, as it had a focused adventure with no branching paths. But it also honored the franchise’s history by bringing in various characters from the past to help assist the new main character, Alear, and his allies. The first of four DLC waves dropped as the game dropped, and since then, two more have been released. But for many fans, the fourth wave of DLC was the one to be excited about.

Why? Because it was there that we would get a story DLC known as “Fell Xenologue.” We had only gotten teases of what the DLC would be, but today, we got a full-story trailer depicting the fight that is to come when it releases next month.

The story will feature the Alear we fought with in the main game, but he will be taken to another world, one that is very familiar yet entirely different. That’s because this version of Elyos is a mirror version of what we know. So, for example, all your allies in the main game are now your enemies, and you’ll see them acting very differently in the DLC versus in the main game.

Furthermore, the Four Hounds you fought against in the main game are now your most valuable allies outside some new characters. Further flipping the script on what you’ll experience. The two new characters have deep ties to Alear, who is dead in their world. They must unite to take back several bracelets that can change things for the world. We also get a look at how the Emblems will be involved. You can check out the full trailer below.

Fight alongside new allies and old foes alike to quell a rising darkness in Fell Xenologue, a new story coming in Wave 4 of the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass – landing on #NintendoSwitch 4/4.



Buy the Expansion Pass today: https://t.co/btfPZqSNly pic.twitter.com/QuMfQHfbkU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2023

As you can see, this DLC will be quite the experience and make you rethink much of what you remember from the main game. Many fans are pumped that we’re getting the final DLC mere months after the main game’s release. As some have pointed out, Fire Emblem Engage was done development-wise well before its release date. So the production of the DLC could be done right after, ensuring its quick release.

Whether this DLC helps expand the game’s lore or teases what’s to come remains to be seen. But we’ll find out on April 4th through the Season Pass. So be sure to get it if you haven’t already.