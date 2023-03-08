The Fire Emblem Engage series is all about fan service, and Wave 3 is as fan servicey as it gets.

Wave 3 of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass is available now.

Fire Emblem Engage is something of a fan service game in the Fire Emblem series. While it introduces a new series protagonist (Alear) and a game scenario, the Emblem Rings allows players to summon characters from the previous Fire Emblem games, from different continuities and timelines, to join in this battle.

Wave 3 of the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass is out now! Add the following Emblems to your team:



🔵 Chrom and Robin, Emblem of Bonds

Among the classic characters that are already part of the base game are Marth, Ike, Roy, Lucina, Celica, and Lyn.

The expansion pass is a true expansion with a new story alongside its other bonuses. This time, you can summon more classic characters using Emblem Bracelets. You can also engage in Divine Paralogues, side stories that offer more gameplay, and will allow you to unlock even more items, including Emblem Bracelets for even more characters.

There will also be a completely new Fell Xenologue storyline in the expansion pass, that will have its own added characters and locations.

Nintendo has opted to sell the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass as a singular purchase, with no option for separate wave or season purchases. Given the quantity of content that has already been revealed and what they promise to offer in the future, it isn’t necessarily a bad deal. But Nintendo and Intelligent Systems could have given fans the choice. Their choice here may be a matter of limited plans for DLC, as they may choose not to make more.

Here’s what Intelligent Systems has promised for the coming four waves in this expansion pass:

Wave 1

• Emblem character – Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

• Emblem character – Tiki

• In-game support items

• In-game accessories

• Silver card

Wave 2

• Emblem character – Hector

• Emblem character – Soren

• Emblem character – Camilla

• In-game support items

• New in-game accessories

Wave 3

• Emblem character – Veronica

• Emblem character – Chrom and Robin

Wave 4

• New story scenario – Fell Xenologue

• New characters, locations, and maps

• Added class types

As you can see, we already have much of what was promised in the expansion pass already, with the latest additions being that of Chrom and Robin, from Fire Emblem Awakening, as well as Veronica, from Fire Emblem Heroes.

Typically of Nintendo, we don’t know much about the Fell Xenologue scenario yet. Intelligent Systems has likely planned a huge and proper sendoff to this game with what could be the final set of DLC. For now, fans can revel in getting to play fan favorites Chrom and Robin once again.

Fire Emblem Engage is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.