God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus Mode Is Now Available

God of War Ragnarok was a massive hit, and it took quite a few fans through an epic journey. However, once the credits rolled, plenty of us was waiting to go through this campaign through New Game Plus. Fortunately, the wait is finally over, as a new update has just been released for the title that adds this feature to God of War Ragnarok. So get ready to give this campaign another go right now by giving your game an update while also seeing what was added to the mix below.

Announced through the official PlayStation Blog website, God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus mode adds a few new elements. For starters, to get this game mode activated, you’ll first have to go through the campaign normally. From there, when you start the campaign through New Game Plus, you’ll find that all of your equipment, weapons, and skills will carry over, making your journey quite a bit easier. Although, it’s noted that the start of the game will not be accessible with Sonic and Hex arrows. Those will still be unlocked through the campaign storyline. Of course, not only will you have access to your weapons and skills, but there will also be new equipment to strive for.

Developers have added some new armor into the mix. Most of the armor can be acquired through the shop, but you will start the game out with a new piece of armor. That new piece of armor is the Black Bear cloak which will help keep Kratos warm during the Fimbulwinter frost. Although, as mentioned, more armor pieces will pop up at Huldra Brother’s Shop if you want to change things up for Kratos and Atreus.

That’s far from what was added or tweaked into the game. Players will find that there is a new level cap, additional enchantments, and more progression paths. In addition, the Niflheim Arena was expanded as you will not get to play as either Kratos or Atreus and choose a companion to fight alongside you. But even if you’re confident in going through the game again, don’t expect it to be exactly the same. Developers have noted that enemies were also adjusted, which means some bosses will have a few slight tweaks to give you a new challenge.

You can check out the full breakdown of everything that was added or tweaked in the New Game Plus mode right here. Meanwhile, for those who have yet to give this game a chance, God of War Ragnarok is readily available to pick up on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console platforms.