Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Unlock All Bonus Weapons & Cosmetics | Unlockables Guide

Resident Evil 4 Remake is packed with reasons to keep playing. Under the Extra Content menu, you’ll find new weapons, accessories and costumes. Many of the costumes and accessories are purely cosmetic — but some give Leon and Ashley invaluable bonuses that make speedruns so much easier. If you’re aiming to complete Professional Difficulty with an S+ Rank, you’ll want to unlock as much as you can before going for it — you can’t use every upgrade below, but you can use enough to give yourself a huge head start.

Unlockable Weapons

Bonus Weapons are powerful tools you can purchase and unlock in NG+ or other modes. Many of these weapons can’t be used on higher difficulty levels. However, they can be sold at the start of a run and don’t count against your rank.

Infinite Rocket Launcher : Kills everything in one hit. Available in New Game+ . Costs $2,000,000 .

: Kills everything in one hit. Available in . Costs . Primal Knife : Knife that can be upgraded to infinite durability. Unlocks by shooting all 16 Clockwork Castellans .

: Knife that can be upgraded to infinite durability. Unlocks by shooting . Handcannon : Extremely powerful Magnum. Unlocks by completing a Professional run without using bonus weapons. No rank requirement.

: Extremely powerful Magnum. Unlocks by completing a run without using bonus weapons. No rank requirement. Chicago Sweeper: Powerful SMG with infinite ammo. Unlocks by completing a Professional A Rank (7 hours or less) run.

Unlockable Cosmetics

Cosmetics include costumes and accessories. Costumes completely change the look of Leon or Ashley. Accessories are additional cosmetic items that can be added to a costume. Most cosmetics have no special effect, but some like Knight Ashley can completely change a run. Cosmetics are can used at any time and do not negatively impact your run.

Knight Ashley Costume : Makes Ashley invulnerable to damage and can’t be carried. Unlocks by completing a Hardcore A Rank (10 hours or less) run.

: Makes Ashley invulnerable to damage and can’t be carried. Unlocks by completing a (10 hours or less) run. Jacket Leon Costume : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Pinstripe Leon Costume : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Shirt Leon Costume : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Jacket Ashley Costume : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Jacketless Ashley Costume: Complete the game once.

Wolf Tail Accessory : Increases melee attack damage — kicks for example. Unlocks by completing an Assisted S Rank (4 hours or less) run. This is the lowest difficulty.

: Increases melee attack damage — kicks for example. Unlocks by completing an (4 hours or less) run. This is the lowest difficulty. Deer Antler Accessory : Increases knife damage. Unlocks by completing a Standard S Rank run.

: Increases knife damage. Unlocks by completing a run. Gasmask Accessory : Enables Aim Assist on all difficulties. Unlocks by completing a Professional run. No rank requirement.

: Enables Aim Assist on all difficulties. Unlocks by completing a run. No rank requirement. Chicken Hat Accessory : Lowers all damage to Leon. Unlocks by completing a Hardcore S Rank run.

: Lowers all damage to Leon. Unlocks by completing a run. Cat Ears Accessory: Unlocks infinite ammo for all weapons. Unlocks by completing a Professional S+ Run.

NOTE: Sunglasses apply Flash Grenade protection.

Cat Eye Sunglasses : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Eye Patch : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Face Guard Accessory : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Flight Cap Accessory : Complete the game once on Standard difficulty.

: Complete the game once on Standard difficulty. Flight Helmet Accessory: Complete the game once on Hardcore difficulty.

Foam Mask Accessory: Complete the game once on Standard difficulty.

Accessory: Complete the game once on Standard difficulty. Frameless Sunglasses Accessory : Complete the game once.

: Complete the game once. Knitted Hat Accessory : Complete the game once on Standard difficulty with A Rank.

: Complete the game once on Standard difficulty with A Rank. Iron Helmet Accessory : Complete the game once on Standard difficulty with A Rank.

: Complete the game once on Standard difficulty with A Rank. Lexington Glasses Accessory: Complete the game once.