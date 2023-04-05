The Last Of Us Mod “Swaps” Joel For Pedro Pascal

It’s been somewhat ironic the past few months for The Last of Us. At the start of the year, everyone was excited about the HBO live-action adaptation that Neil Druckmann was heading up to ensure that the game’s characters, lore, and world were matched well with the TV setting. Sure enough, the show was an instant hit, and season 2 is on the way. To that end, Naughty Dog released the first game on PC for the first time ever, and it should’ve been a big moment for the franchise. Except, it didn’t play as it should.

By that, we mean how the game was a buggy mess and had significant performance issues that frustrated gamers all over. Naughty Dog has promised that things are getting patched up, and hotfixes have been delivered to help smooth things out. However, whether it will get better or not in a good amount of time remains to be seen.

However, bugs and glitches aside, that hasn’t stopped the modding community from jumping into the PC version and making some mods to make the title better in their eyes. So how can you make one of the greatest games of all time even better? Simple. You add Pedro Pascal.

Yep. Someone went and put in the likeness of Pedro Pascal over the model for Joel. As you’ll see below, it’s not a perfect fit, and they clearly only had so much to work with, but you can see that it does look like Pascal for the most part.

Even with the looks, they couldn’t get rid of Troy Baker’s voice, so some of you might be a little put off that it looks like Pascal but doesn’t sound like him.

To those who are wondering why this mod was being made at all, that’s simple too. The Last of Us TV series once again showcased that Pedro Pascal can do no wrong when given a great role. His performance as Joel is already getting buzz for award season, and many can’t wait to see what he does in the second season with the coming heartbreaking material.

But since Season 2 of the adaptation isn’t coming until at least next year, if not the following year, fans aren’t going to get to see Pascal as Joel for some time. So having a mod of him in the original game? That might be enough to satisfy them for at least a little while.