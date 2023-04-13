Redfall Will Launch With Only A Quality Mode For Xbox Consoles

Update:

While we still don’t have any ETA on just when we can expect the performance mode, fans are certainly not thrilled about its launch absence. Instead some fans are planning to wait and pick this game up once its included the performance mode while other suggest delaying the game outright until its fully ready for a launch into the marketplace.

Original Story…

Redfall is one of the more anticipated exclusives coming out soon for the Xbox consoles and PC. This is also the first game being developed exclusively for Microsoft for Arkane Studios. After being acquired by Microsoft, Arkane released one more game on the Xbox competitor platform, that being Deathloop. But now it seems that all focus is on Xbox, and today we’re getting a bit more insight into what the game will entail on the platform. Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of deciding whether to take advantage of the performance or quality modes in video games, you might be out of luck when Redfall initially launches.

Announced today through the official Redfall Twitter account, Arkane revealed that Redfall is only launching on Xbox consoles with a quality mode. This means we’re going to be stuck with a set FPS and resolution right out of the gate. Now according to the tweet, this quality mode for the game will provide 4K 30 FPS for the Xbox Series X, while Xbox Series S players will get 1440p at 30 FPS. As mentioned, this is only for when the game launches in the marketplace. The developers went on to note that they will be adding a performance mode to the game later, giving players 60 FPS.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

That’s at least reassuring that this mode will be incorporated into the game. However, we’re not given any insight as to how long of a wait we might have to endure before we get the performance mode added into the mix. Regardless, we don’t have too much of a wait before we can pick up Redfall. The game is currently set to release on May 2, 2023. Lately, as we have been approaching the release date for Redfall, new marketing videos have started to pop up, offering some background information and abilities highlights for the game protagonists.

Currently, players can check out video highlights for Layla Ellison and Jacob Boyer. Again, Redfall launches on May 2, 2023. This is an upcoming FPS title where players are fighting off a new legion of vampires and cultists followers set on the island town of Redfall. While this game is set to launch for Xbox Series X/S consoles, you’ll also find it available for the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out a story trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.