Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Has Been Delayed To February 2024

Rocksteady Studios had quite a few fans wondering what the studio would deliver next. After their work came to an end with the Batman franchise, it looked like the studio was moving its attention onto another comic book franchise. We knew for a good while now that the studio was working on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. It was set to be another action-adventure game featuring some thrilling iconic characters from the DC Comics universe.

The hype and anticipation quickly built up from the various trailers and teasers showcasing the game. However, its last big showcase took a major hit from fans. There were a variety of reports and fan criticisms that this game started to really look like a live-service title. That left the developers to go back and make some changes quickly. While there were still plans to bring this game out into the marketplace in 2023, that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer. Instead, we’re finding that the developers are pushing the game’s release date all the way back into 2024.

This announcement came in the form of a tweet from the official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Twitter account. It was noted that the developers needed more time to deliver the best experience possible for fans, and they thanked the support and patience as they continued to work on the project. Now their new goal release date is set for February 2, 2024. That might give the studio enough time to turn things around and bring a game that fans would be interested in playing through.

We have you covered if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game production. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League follows Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark as they are sent out on a new impossible mission. Brainiac has seemingly invaded the planet and turned the Justice League into mindless followers. Now our team of former villains will have to work together in an attempt to stop Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman from destroying the world.

While you can check out the trailer above, we’ll likely have a good wait on our hands before Rocksteady Studios is ready to showcase anything new for the game. With that said, when Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set to launch on February 2, 2024. When the game does release, you’ll find it for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.