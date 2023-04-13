Super Mario Bros Movie Now Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation

When the Super Mario Bros Movie was announced, no one knew what to expect from it outside of some solid animation via Illumination, a team that has proven its staying power over the years. Then, there were the cast announcements, which made many wonder how the various characters would sound. Finally, as the movie got closer to its release date in theaters, people wondered how well it would do box office-wise. It was far from a guarantee that it would do well, and video game properties have been hit or miss at the box office. But with this movie, not only did it do great, it’s not the king of its hill.

Yesterday was the film’s one-week anniversary at the box office, and that’s all it took to beat the record that its genre had:

‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ has surpassed ‘WARCRAFT’ and is now officially the highest grossing video game movie adaptation of ALL TIME. 👑 pic.twitter.com/PPXtJMN0L4 — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) April 12, 2023

Yep, the Super Mario Bros Movie is now the #1 video game adaptation film ever. Some of you might have forgotten that Warcraft was the one that had said record, but that was because of massive overseas support. Regardless, the movie starring Mario and co. proved to do well from the very start. It got big numbers throughout its 5-day Easter weekend and had the biggest animation opening ever. It’s also important to note that both the domestic and international markets have been eating up this film, which has not yet been released in Japan! We have a feeling they’ll be adding to the box office numbers.

Some even feel that this movie could get close to or surpass a billion dollars at the box office. Should that happen, it would be more than a “big deal” it would be a standard that other video game adaptations would strive for. Hopefully, they’ll ensure the quality is good so that this can happen in a positive way.

So what about Mario’s first movie helped make it such a hit? Well, as noted, the visuals from Illumination definitely helped. Many praised how the Mushroom Kingdom and other realms looked alongside the character models and standard animation. You got to see these places and characters in ways you couldn’t before, which thrilled them.

Another thing that worked in the movie’s favor was nostalgia. Mario is almost 40 years old, which is a long time to cultivate a good fanbase. The movie rewarded such longevity by bringing in Easter Eggs in every shape, size, and audio cue.

How far will this film go at the box office? Only time will tell.