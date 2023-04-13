Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Dreamlight Fruit

Disney Dreamlight Valley is known for having many different fruits and veggies throughout the game, a whole Realm being dedicated as a kitchen where you can cook different recipse to your hearts content. In the latest update which brought us Simba and Nala, called Pride of the Valley, and this brought many new items and recipses as always. Something new that was introduced is an ingredient called Dreamlight Fruit. This is an item of which you can use to cook and craft, so in this guide, we will teach you how to grow it.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How To Unlock Dreamlight Fruit

Getting Dreamlight Fruit is a bit more tricky than players might think, it will require a special seed to grow Dreamlight Fruit. First, you will need to have The Forgotten Lands biome unlocked, which costs 15,000 Dreamlight. Then once you have Simba unlocked also, you will be able to move him into the valley. From there, you will want ot progress his friendship level by doing any quest, having chats wth them, or hanging out with him and giving him gifts. Your goal is to get Simba to level 7 in friendship.

Once you’ve gotten his level raised to level 7, you will be able to start a quest called Seed of Memories. Once you begin this quest, you will need to craft both a Potion of Dust and Potion of Growth. Below is a quick list of what ingredients those will require for you to complete this quest.

6 Blueberries

3 Dream Shards

2 Empty Vials

3 Night Shards

3 Orange Marsh Milkweed

After you’ve completed this part of the quest, you will need to take the potions to the places that it prompts you to, from there, you will get a Dreamlight and now that you have it, Simba will ask you to bring it to Sunlit Plateau and plant it. You will want to plant it like any other tree, just make sure to water it every few hours.

The Dreamlight Fruit will contiune to grow until it is ready for you to harvest and bam! You’ve got yourself some Dreamlight Fruit.