Mighty DOOM: How To Improve FPS & Use Less Battery | Rendering Mode Guide

There’s nothing more annoying than rapidly draining your precious battery life while playing on iOS and Android devices. Mighty DOOM can be a hog when it comes to resources and will eat away at your total battery very quickly if you’re not careful. I was struggling with this issue, until I found a feature that’s not well documented. I believe the Rendering Options can staggeringly improve your Battery Life and even improve FPS if you’re running a powerful smart device. Strangely, different players have reported very different experiences when using different Rendering Modes, but we think you should give this option a try. It can’t hurt to see if it helps.

For some players, Mighty DOOM is seemingly stuck on 30 FPS. It’s also a real battery hog on standard settings. You can change the performance load with a simple setting that’s extremely easy to miss.

Changing Rendering Mode : Open the [ Settings ] menu. Press the gear symbol in the top-left corner of the Mission Tab to open Settings. In the lower-right corner, you’ll find the [ Rendering Mode ] button. You can swap between Quality and Performance .

These settings aren’t well documented. In my testing, Performance Mode did not increase my FPS — in both modes, my device runs at 60 FPS. Instead, Performance Mode lowered battery usage on my phone, allowing me to play longer. If you don’t mind making your game slightly less crisp, you can get an instant longevity boost while playing.

One change that lowered battery usage AND lowered FPS was switching to Low-Power Mode. To turn on Low-Power Mode even when your battery is fully charged, follow these steps.

Turning On Low Power Mode On iOS: Go to Settings -> Battery -> Low Power Mode

Switching on Low Power Mode will dim the backlight on your iOS device and generally run everything slower. Your performance on Mighty DOOM will take a huge hit, but if you’re travelling without easy access to power, this isn’t a terrible option. Android devices have their own methods for switching to Low Power or Battery Saving modes. Depending on your device, you may have to search the settings to customize your power usage.

That covers just about everything you need to know about this undocumented feature. Not even the Bethesda Support site really explains how Performance Mode works or what it can do for you. It may be purely dependent on the type of device you’re using. Mighty DOOM is widely compatible, but this feature may do absolutely nothing depending on your specs. I recommend giving it a try — you can easily swap between Performance and Quality at any time.