Mighty DOOM: How To Beat Level 6 & 7 | Doom Hunter Base Tips

Level 7 is when the difficulty really ratchets up in Mighty DOOM. The Doom Hunter Base is a painful level that completely stops most of us in our tracks. You’ll need to use every weapon in your arsenal to overcome the high level of challenge here and finally defeat the Doom Hunter waiting at the end. The Doom Hunter Base isn’t the only wall you’ll hit, but it is one of the most difficult. We’re here to provide a few tips and exploits you can use to make this stage just a little easier.

For new players, Mighty DOOM is split into 9 levels. Each level has 40 randomly generated rooms. Every 10th room, you’ll have to fight a boss. Almost everything is randomized, and after each room you’ll get a choice of one upgrade. What upgrades you choose are incredibly important, and certain Ultimate / Secondary traits can only be unlocked by having certain gear equipped in your inventory. If you want to survive the Doom Hunter Base, here’s a few tricks we’ve picked up while playing through Bethesda’s latest mobile addiction.

The Doom Hunter Base covers Level 6-7 and requires high-level gear to overcome. If you’ve made it this far, you already know the basics — but there’s a few tricks you’ll want to use to make this tough chapter a lot easier.

Before attempting Level 7 , you’ll want to level up your equipment to Level 15-20 . Upgrading your armor gives you more health, which is incredibly important for survival. It is very easy to ignore spending coins to upgrade your armor. If you haven’t been upgrading, they’re cheap and even a few enhancements will help.

, you’ll want to level up your equipment to . Upgrading your armor gives you more health, which is incredibly important for survival. It is very easy to ignore spending coins to upgrade your armor. If you haven’t been upgrading, they’re cheap and even a few enhancements will help. Equip Rare (Purple) gear. I recommend using the Heavy Cannon, Gauss Rifle and Unmakyr for these levels. Make sure to upgrade your weapons more than anything else. If you’re level 32~ you can upgrade your guns to Level 40 or higher and still barely survive.

gear. I recommend using the for these levels. Make sure to upgrade your weapons more than anything else. If you’re level 32~ you can upgrade your guns to Level 40 or higher and still barely survive. Avoid using close range weapons . Use the Heavy Cannon, Chain Gun or Plasma Gun. We’ll use mods to make them better at close range , but they’re not strictly required and give you lots of options.

. Use the Heavy Cannon, Chain Gun or Plasma Gun. We’ll use mods to make them , but they’re not strictly required and give you lots of options. Buy the Gold Mini Slayer if you’re really struggling. This Mini Slayer has the ability to instantly reload your secondary weapon after kills. Combine that with the Gauss Rifle with mods and you can clear rooms without taking a single hit.

While I recommend specific weapons, you should always bring your best weapons for the stage. Because gear is randomized, you may not have all of these weapons. Any weapons will work — and they should be significantly upgraded.

After starting these levels, here’s a few tips to overcome the tough challenges.

After starting Level 6 / 7 , you’ll want to collect mods — get Spreadshot x2 and Bounce to deal high damage while also staying out of enemy line-of-sight. Getting double Spreadshot gives you twice as many pellets, making your primary weapon extremely deadly in close-range. If you can get very close to your opponent, you’ll be dealing high damage consistently.

, you’ll want to collect — get and to deal high damage while also staying out of enemy line-of-sight. Getting double Spreadshot gives you twice as many pellets, making your primary weapon extremely deadly in close-range. If you can get very close to your opponent, you’ll be dealing high damage consistently. If you’re using the Heavy Cannon , the same trick applies. You’ll also want Micro Missiles . Explosive Damage is a boost but isn’t required. The Chain Gun with faster fire rate becomes a deadly laser that deals constant damage.

, the same trick applies. You’ll also want . Explosive Damage is a boost but isn’t required. The with faster fire rate becomes a deadly laser that deals constant damage. The Unmakyr has a unique mod that increases your defense . If you haven’t used this Ultimate, you may want to try it purely for the damage reduction it can provide with the right mod. Incredibly useful for survivability even when you’re not using it.

has a that . If you haven’t used this Ultimate, you may want to try it purely for the damage reduction it can provide with the right mod. Incredibly useful for survivability even when you’re not using it. Remember that you always have One Revive per mission. Watch an ad to get a free revive that heals you about 50% when you’re back in the action.

And finally, there’s one exploit you can try if you’re really struggling against a boss fight.

If you know you’re going to lose an attempt on the final boss, you can reset and try again. Exit the game and close the app mid-battle. When you reload, you’ll restart at the beginning of the fight. This is a great little trick that can save you if you made any disastrous mistakes. This way you won’t have to restart from the very beginning of the level.

That’s all the most useful tips we’ve got to overcome one of the steepest difficulty spikes in the game.