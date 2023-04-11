Mighty DOOM: How To Best Spend Your Crystals & Get Free Stuff | F2P Guide

Crystals are the microtransaction currency of Mighty DOOM — the stuff you have to pay real money to get. This currency gives you quick access to loot chests for more easy gear, but if you’re a frugal F2P gamer, you’re probably looking for the best possible deal. If you absolutely have to spend money on Mighty DOOM, this is what I recommend you should buy first. Thankfully, Mighty DOOM does not aggressively push microtransactions onto the player, and completing the main game is totally possible to complete with standard progression. But, if you really want to make faster progress and cut down on your grinding time, there’s at least one option I highly recommend you purchase with your real-world money.

You can earn Crystals in-game by completing missions, collecting Daily Rewards, and by signing up with your Bethesda Account. You can also earn more free stuff in the Store — I’ll get into all the ways to avoid spending real money in the full guide below. If you have to spend money in one of these games, you’ll want something that’s permanently useful. There’s one purchase that absolutely is that.

Mighty DOOM is available to download FREE here: iOS | Android.

What To Spend Your Crystals On

Crystals are your most valuable resource — the last thing you’ll want to do is waste them. If you’re looking to make an in-app purchase for Mighty DOOM, there’s only one purchase I think that’s worth it. The game tries to push the Crimson Mini Slayer, but there’s a different purchase that’s much more valuable in the long-run.

What To Buy: Gold Slayer (1200 Crystals)

The Gold Slayer has 800 HP standard, 40 Power and has a special ability — every kill has a chance to instantly recharge your Secondary Weapon. This is absurdly powerful and useful for the entire game. 1200 Crystals can be earned in-game by logging in daily for your rewards or by completing stages. The more stages you clear, the more you’ll earn. You can eventually earn 1200 crystals for free, or you can simply purchase the 1200 Crystals for $9.99 and save all the crystals you collect for a bigger purchase.

What To Save For: 10 Special Crates (2400 Crystals)

Don’t actually spend money on this. Instead, save up and purchase this when you’re deep in the game. You can earn this for free eventually — it will take a lot of time and gameplay to get there, but this is the biggest bang for your (free) buck. Sit on your crystals until you can get this drop of 10 Special Crates. These will significantly power you up with better gear. Save buying them for when you’re really sick of grinding, because in-app purchase crates are never required to progress.

Free Stuff To Lookout For : Daily Rewards Mini Slayer’s Pack (Available until April 20th, 2023) VEGA Resource Mining (Unlock a free boost by watching an ad.) Daily Mission Rewards Reaching Level Thresholds (Earn free Crystals) Watch an ad for a free Revive. Once per mission. Watch an ad for a free Crate. Resets every 10 hours. Watch an ad for free Coins. Resets every 10 hours. Slayer’s Club Free Reward (Go to Settings -> Slayer’s Club to link your account.)

Watching ads is an easy way to earn some free stuff. This is relatively painless. Don’t spend crystals on revives in-stage. You can only revive yourself once — ads can take several minutes. You can often press the small [X] button to end an ad early. Often pressing the [X] button is required to exit the ads. It is always there, even when the ad attempts to obscure it. You’ll have to watch two ads to progress. You can easily put down your phone and do something else while the ad is playing in the background. Especially for the free Crate — this is available from the Store tab.

The Free Crate offer resets every 10 hours. This is a good way to earn bonus upgrade materials.

In my experience, this is the best way to play without wasting money. It’s an efficient method for getting started. You’re spending the minimum amount of money, and never spending another cent again. If you’re enjoying the game, I think a purchase of $10 (and $10 only) is worth it to save yourself a little time and energy.