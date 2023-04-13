Mighty DOOM: How To Beat Chapter 5 | Nekroval Tips

Chapter 5, Nekroval is the first true test of your skill — and your grinding ability — in Mighty DOOM. This area is uniquely difficult because it introduces waves of enemies to rooms, making quick encounters exponentially more difficult. You’ll be fighting double, triple or quadruple the normal number of enemies from previous chapters, and you’ll have to scrape through to barely survive. If you’re a F2P player and don’t want to spend money for an instant boost in gear, there are strategies you can use to eventually overcome the odds and crush the creepy city of Nekroval.

Nekroval | Tips & Tricks

Chapter 5, Nekroval, introduces the wave system. Multiple waves of enemies will appear in rooms, forcing you to fight back more hordes of hellish demons. Naturally, this simple switch-up makes this chapter a steep difficulty spike.

Before entering Nekroval , you’ll want to prepare yourself. Complete Events to get more coins — coins can be spent to upgrade your gear. Upgrade your weapons especially. Daily Missions are also important, but Events will give you the biggest boost.

When you think you’re ready to take on Nekroval, there are a few powerful strategies that may help you.

Equip the Heavy Cannon and the Gauss Cannon . Any weapons will work, but I highly recommend these. The Chainsaw Ultimate is good for the invincibility frames when chainsawing, while the BFG is good for straight damage. The Heavy Cannon is great for headshots at any range. The Gauss Cannon when paired with the Gold Slayer armor is unstoppable.

This level is extremely difficult. If you’re too weak, spend a few days grinding. I know it is extremely annoying, but there are only 9 chapters total. To make this game longer, the developers adding severe difficult spikes you’re meant to overcome. Do your daily events, recharge your energy, grind until you’re about Level 25 and you’ll be able to finally complete Nekroval.