Redfall’s Layla Backstory & Abilities Gets Highlighted

Redfall is one of the next big upcoming Microsoft exclusives players will get. In this game, we’re dealing with a vampire legion and a battle to bring them down after overtaking the island town of Redfall. However, you won’t be going into battle empty-handed. Each of the heroes available within Redfall will have unique powers and attributes that should make it easier to fight vampires or the cultist that worship them. Today a new video preview was uploaded from IGN that focuses on one particular hero. Take a look into the abilities and slight backstory of the character Layla Ellison.

The video is brief and only highlights a little bit of the backstory of Layla. We get a section of the footage showcasing just when Layla uncovers the vampire legion problem. However, we know a bit more about this character. Layla is a student at Redfall, where she is learning biomedical engineering. However, with student debt piling up and no means of financial escape, Layla decided to volunteer herself for a medical trial at Aevum Laboratories. Initially going in to get a bit more funds to help ease the ever-growing debt, what Layla came out with is some unique telekinetic powers.

Those power will prove to be quite useful against the swarm of enemies players will be battling with. We know a couple of Layla’s skills and attributes. For instance, because this character has telekinetic powers, Layla can summon a makeshift telekinetic elevator to bring Layla up to higher advantage points such as rooftops. But that’s not all. We also know that equipped with Layla is an umbrella with a telekinetic ability to block incoming projectiles. So while it can be used as a means of defense against enemy attacks, you’ll able be able to project the umbrella forward to damage any of the enemies that make their way in its pathway.

Players won’t have too long to endure before they can play Redfall. Currently, Redfall is set to launch next month, on May 2, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With that said, it seems that you will need an online connection to enjoy this game, regardless if it’s being enjoyed as a solo experience or not. Although, it was previously mentioned that the developers were looking to fix this so that offline gameplay would be a feature.