The Super Mario Bros. Movie Pre-Orders Are Now Available

HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has fans quite excited over potentially other incredible movie and television show adaptations. One of the latest to grace the public just landed in theaters today. Fans will be able to get a chance to sit in their local theater to watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, if you’re not thrilled about the idea of heading into a theater and being forced to sit with other patrons, then you can at least start the pre-order process to claim a copy of the film for yourself.

Theaters might not be for everyone. So if you’re not thrilled that this movie just landed in theaters today, it’s worth checking out Amazon. Thanks to a report by Polygon, we’re finding out that you can pre-order the movie for its upcoming physical release. But again, as mentioned earlier, we don’t have a release date just yet on when the film will land in the marketplace. So instead, the focus right now is on getting viewers into theaters and watching the film through that entertainment medium. But at least we know that pre-orders are being accepted on the various physical versions of the film.

Right now, those interested can get a copy of the film on DVD for $19.99, Blu-ray for $24.99, a 4K copy for $29.99, and lastly, a digital copy of the film will be available for $29.99. That said, you will find that the 4K version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also come with a digital version to claim. But unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a good while, likely before we get the word on just when we can expect the movies to start shipping out or ending up on store shelves.

Regardless, we’ll be waiting to see what the reception is for the movie by fans that attend the theater release today. Right now, there are critic reviews that have started to pop up, which don’t necessarily paint the movie in the best of light. But again, we’ll have to see what fans think of the film after getting the chance to catch it in theaters. We’ll also likely see some profits that the film was able to bring out as we head into the weekend. Of course, with that said, since this is a holiday weekend, the profits might not be as high as they could have been if families were not partaking in the holiday events or trips.