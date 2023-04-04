Princess Peach Shines In New Super Mario Bros Movie Clip

The wait is almost over! The Super Mario Bros Movie will arrive in theaters tomorrow, and many are curious about how the film will do. Early projects say that the film will likely get the biggest box office opening so far. That would be an impressive feat given that the current top spot holder is a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $100 million in its opening weekend. But even with the movie so close to arrival, that doesn’t mean you can’t get more teases about what will be in the movie.

For example, who would like to see Princess Peach kick butt on a training course? If so, you’re not alone, as fans were treated to a clip where Princess Peach showcases her skill to Mario and notes how if he can do what she does, he can come with her.

As you’ll witness firsthand, this version of Princess Peach is not only quite capable, she’s a boss. She takes on that course like an epic legend and does it with style, flair, and without a hint of fear.

Princess Peach sets the bar. #SuperMarioMovie is in theaters Wednesday.

Many fans have already gone through that clip multiple times and seen what Easter Eggs are in there. We promise you; there are many in there. Piranha Plants, Bullet Bills, the way Princess Peach’s dress “inflates” so that she can hover in the air, and, of course, the ending theme track that plays once she touches the flag. It’s all on point, and something gamers can be proud of.

The film’s directors noted quickly that their version of Peach would differ from the game’s version. Sure enough, she’s not the “damsel in distress” that many recognize her as. Instead, she’s a strong and confident leader. Moreover, Luigi needs saving, so Mario teams up with Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom crew and beyond to save everything and everyone from Bowser.

Check out the official synopsis for the movie below:

“While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The Lego Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world.”

Many are intrigued by this version of Mario’s world, and they want to see more of it. The cast has teased that we could get more if the movie does well, so the box office totals for the Super Mario Bros Movie will show us where the next warp pipe leads.