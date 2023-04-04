Is the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Story DLC Coming Soon?

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first announced, fans of the series were happy because they had enjoyed the first three titles in the franchise. Don’t forget about the Wii U game. It counts! Anyway, as things started to unfold, no one could’ve imagined the grand and emotional story that fans would be gifted with. When Monolith Soft added arguably the best gameplay of the franchise to it, they had a title that was a Game of the Year contender. Even though it didn’t win, the title has been going strong through its expansion pass. An expansion pass that has one more “gift” for players, and they’re anxiously waiting for it to arrive.

We speak, of course, of the story DLC that was teased during the last Nintendo Direct. In it, we see the main protagonists from the three games coming together to fight a familiar character if you’ve been with the series since the beginning. While we only have a small clip of the story DLC to look at, it’s enough to have gotten fans hyped and wondering when the final piece of DLC will arrive.

Thankfully, we may have some clarity on that, all because of the game’s official soundtrack getting its release date:

With over 140 tracks—around 9 hours—the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Original Soundtrack releases on the game's anniversary July 29, 2023! The Regular Edition releases on August 2.



Pre-order the Limited Edition here! (International shipping is available!)https://t.co/5quI6Lh9P9 pic.twitter.com/NtAZ9fJTOR — プロキオン・スタジオ (@PROCYONSTUDIO) April 4, 2023

At first, you may not understand how one connects to the other. But if you go to the product page in the tweet above, you’ll see the following description:

“On top of music included in the main game, music from the additional story in Expansion Pass Vol. 4 is also included.”

So as many have pointed out, it would be odd for them to release the soundtrack for the DLC before they release the full game. Yes, Monolith Soft has released sound clips from the games before their release, but this is different. Plus, sometimes the soundtrack can have a spoiler within them via their titles or how they sound in certain moments. A game’s soundtrack is part of its story and soul in many respects.

So if the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soundtrack is coming out in late July, which ironically is when the last game came out in 2022, it would stand to reason that the final DLC content will release before then. Whether it be in June or July is unclear, but hopefully, Nintendo will give us answers soon.

The other question fans will have is how this story DLC will not only “close the loop” of the main three titles but whether it’ll leave any room for what may come next in the franchise.