Shigeru Miyamoto Views Nintendo As A “Talent Agency”

The month of April could arguably have been one of the most important months in Nintendo history, which is ironic given what the next month may bring in terms of a certain game. But we say that because in early April, the Super Mario Bros Movie came out, and it not only dominated the box office but also made box office history. It will likely keep doing that as it’s heading towards a billion dollars worldwide. Something no one could’ve seen coming, that goes especially for Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. The man, myth, and legend has been a bit mum on things post-film, but some things are slipping out.

He did an interview with Nikkei and addressed some of the fans’ hopes for what might be next with Nintendo film properties, and he had a unique way of describing the Big N’s character roster:

“Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have plenty of other entertainers.”

He’s not wrong on that front. While Mario was their original headliner and continues to be their biggest star, especially after the movie’s release, there are plenty of other options for them to go to. So not unlike a talent agency, they merely need to look at their roster and make a guess as to who might be perfect for the spotlight:

“There are many possible ways we could go, such as using characters that would be fit for movies, or very well-known characters.”

You can interpret that statement in many ways, but one thing that should be focused on is his reference to films. In a recent interview with the head of Illumination, Shigeru Miyamoto said that their partnership would likely continue and that he would continue to serve as a liaison for Nintendo.

So given Illumination’s track record, it’s easy to think that they would look for characters who fit the studio’s style and have stories that can translate into their “realm of comfort.”

To that end, many think that a Mario sequel is the best option right now, or they could use Luigi or Donkey Kong as leads for spinoff films since they’ve already been established.

Many fans, however, want to see some more dramatic takes on Nintendo IP. They’d love to see a movie with Link or Samus or maybe a TV series featuring the Star Fox crew.

The potential is there. It’s all about what Nintendo and its animation partners want to do.