Dead Island 2: How to Get Fuses | Fuse Box Guide

Dead Island 2 takes a relatively hands-off approach to teaching a lot of its systems to players. While there are plenty of systems that are well-detailed by the game’s tutorial, several go relatively untouched. One system, in particular, is mentioned briefly during Dead Island 2‘s opening hours but is elaborated on causing many players to be left scratching their heads about how it works.

Fuses and fuse boxes are littered across the streets and buildings of “Hell-A” but there’s not much in the game to tell players how specifically they work. Most can intuit that they’ll need a fuse in order to power up the fuse box, but actually getting their hands on a fuse proves to be a little more complicated than just walking around and finding them.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get fuses in Dead Island 2 and what to do with them once you have them.

How to Get Fuses in Dead Island 2

As players explore the post-apocalyptic streets of LA, they’ll likely run into a fuse box that requires a fuse to power up. Many players will notice that they don’t have any fuses but assume that they’ll find some laying around in the same way that they do with other environmental puzzles such as keys, batteries, and valves. After several hours of playing, however, there still isn’t a fuse to be found. So what’s the deal?

Getting fuses in Dead Island 2 is actually quite simple. You can’t actually find them in the world the same way you do other items, instead, to get fuses you need to buy them from traders. Traders are Dead Island 2‘s vendors who will sell you all sorts of different items. The first trader you meet (and the one that you’ll be seeing most often in the early hours of Dead Island 2) is Miguel in Emma’s house. He’s located to the left of the workbench on the main floor of the house.

Fuses cost $1,500, but traders usually don’t have a whole lot of them in their stocks. Miguel, for example, only has two the first time you meet him, so if you’re going to use the fuses he sells you, make sure that you pick which fusebox you want to use them on carefully.

Take note, as well, that you can only hold three fuses at a time, so you’ll need to restock each time you find a vendor if you’re using fuses frequently.

How to Use Fuses in Dead Island 2

Once you have fuses in your inventory, actually using them is pretty simple. All you need to do is find a nearby fusebox (the ones that you’ve seen before are marked on your map with a fuse icon) and then interact with it. As soon as you put the fuse in the box, a nearby locked door will open. Inside, there will likely be a handful of zombies waiting to ambush you, so make sure that you’re ready for a fight.

After taking care of the undead, you’ll have access to the room that was previously locked by the box. Inside, you’ll find all sorts of great items and weapons so make sure your inventory has the space for whatever you find since it’ll likely be a solid addition to your arsenal.