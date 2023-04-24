Dead Island 2: Obi’s Key Location | The Clean and Snatch Guide

While the main story and quest of Dead Island 2 is certainly good to complete, players looking for the best weapons should make sure to do side quests since they tend to be a solid and consistent way to grab high-tier loot. The side quest “The Clean and Snatch” requires players to do a little bit of running around the map, however, it’ll all be worth it for the weapon that they’ll get as a reward.

The Clean and Snatch quest becomes available as soon as players get access to The Hills, however, most players will encounter it for the first time during the main quest when they’re tasked with clearing out the zombies from Ricky’s property.

Here’s how to find Obi’s Key in Dead Island 2 to complete the “The Clean and Snatch” side quest.

The Clean and Snatch Side Quest Guide

Obi’s Stuff is a locked crate that’s sitting at the bottom of Ricky’s pool with a note on it. When reading the note, players will start The Clean and Snatch side quest which tasks them with following the paper trail that Obi left around the hills. In order to get inside his stuff for the sword that he wrote about in his note, you’ll need to do a bit of exploring the Hills.

There are three swimming pools that you need to visit in order to get inside the crate. You can go to them in any order, however, the order listed below will take you to them in order of how close they are to the next pool you need to visit.

Start by going to the L-shaped pool to the north of Ricky’s house. Sitting on a poolside chair to the north of the pool, you’ll find “Dave’s Phone,” a collectible phone. Pick it up once you’ve found it.

Once you have Dave’s Phone, head back to Michael’s house and go to his pool. Clear out the zombies in the area and then jump into the empty part of the pool. Sitting on a knocked-over toolbox is a document called “Note for Michael.” Grab it.

With the two documents picked up, head to the long, curved pool at the house on the hill southwest of Michael’s house. As you approach, be careful of the caustic chemicals that are poured everywhere and filling the pool. The final document you’ll need is sitting next to a dead body on the north edge of the pool called “Obi’s Phone.”

As soon as you have all three pieces of the paper trail, head to Bel-Air and go to the G.O.A.T. content creator house. Head down to the pool and you’ll find a zombie named “Obi the Pool Guy.” Kill the zombie and grab Obi’s Key from its body.

Head back to Obi’s Stuff in The Hills and use the key to unlock the crate. Once it’s unlocked, you’ll be given the Electrocutor Officer’s Sword, a rare, sharp, electrocuted weapon that has two empty perk slots. It’s a really solid weapon to have, especially early on in Dead Island 2, so make sure that you have the inventory space for it before picking it up.