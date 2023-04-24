Dead Island 2: Michael’s Safe Key Location

There are a lot of safes and locked doors in Dead Island 2 that require players to hunt for keys to open them with. While some keys are easily found by searching the area nearby the lock for them, most require the player to kill a specific zombie that’s wandering the post-apocalyptic streets of “Hell-A.”

Early on in Dead Island 2‘s main story, players will head to The Hills in search of Michael. At his house, eagle-eyed players will notice that he has a safe in his front room that’s locked up tight. In searching his house for the key, however, players will come up empty-handed.

While it might not be immediately obvious where to look for the key, it’s worth picking up to grab the rare weapon that’s inside. Here’s where to find Michael’s Safe Key in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses |

Michael’s Safe Key Location

Michael doesn’t live in a very large house, so it won’t take long for players to realize that the safe key isn’t located inside the house. Some might think that they found it while searching, however, Michael’s House Key only opens the locked door to get inside his room, it won’t get you into the safe. For the safe key, exit the house and walk down the driveway to the street.

As you walk to the street, you’ll notice a handful of zombies walking around, but one, in particular, has a unique name. The zombie you’re looking for is named “Michael’s Protégé.” In life, the zombie must have been someone who knew Michael, but that doesn’t matter much now since it’s the zombie holding the key to the safe.

Kill Michael’s Protégé and pick up the key from its body. It’s not super clear why exactly they would have the key to the safe in Michael’s house, but that doesn’t matter. With the key in hand, you’re able to return to the house and unlock the safe in the front room.

As soon as you do, the safe will spit out the Defiant Hunting Knife, a rare, sharp weapon with an empty mod and perk slot. If you opened the safe in the early hours of the game, the knife may be one of the best weapons that you’ve encountered so far, so it’s absolutely worth picking up and modding once you get to a workbench.