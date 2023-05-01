Dead Island 2: Officer’s Lockbox Key Location

There’s a lot of great loot to be found in Dead Island 2 if the player is keeping their eyes peeled for it. While plenty of solid stuff can be found lying around the streets and alleys of “Hell-A,” some of the best gear is hidden away inside lockboxes and safes.

There are a ton of locked safes that players will encounter as they explore everything that Dead Island 2 has to offer, but unfortunately, the game doesn’t always give players a good understanding of where to look for the keys that open them. Essentially, the only advice it gives is to find the zombie that has the key, but that’s often much easier said than done.

As players explore Venice Beach, they may end up going inside the police station that’s on the waterfront. They can either go in on their own accord or during the “Cold Pork” side quest given by Trent. At the end of the area, they’ll find the Officer’s Secure Lockbox.

Here’s where to get the Officer’s Lockbox Key in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location |

Officer’s Lockbox Key Location

You’ll find the Officer’s Secure Lockbox in the evidence room of the police station and, luckily, the key isn’t too far away. To find it, you’ll need to leave the station (there’s a door you can unlock for easy access to the room with the lockbox that you can leave through) and head toward the ocean.

To get the key, you’ll need to kill a zombie named Officer McKenzie that’s in the area near the police station. Directly outside the station, you’ll find plenty of cops to take down, but Officer McKenzie isn’t among them. Instead, head southwest of the station and you’ll find him wandering around the beach just off the sidewalk.

Take note: I had to leave the area and come back for Officer McKenzie to spawn. I didn’t fully leave Venice Beach, but I went to a different area of it to complete other quests and he only spawned when I returned after turning in the weapons that Trent wanted from the “Cold Pork” quest.

Once you find Officer McKenzie, taking him out shouldn’t be too much of a challenge, just make sure that you don’t get swarmed by the nearby beach-bound walkers. As soon as the zombie is dead, he’ll drop the Officer’s Lockbox Key.

Return to the evidence room with the key and use it to open the lockbox. Inside, you’ll find the Puncturator Nightstick.

TAKE