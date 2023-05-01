Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Chamber of Detachment Guide | Solutions & Collectibles Guide

One of the last Jedi Chambers is also one of the hardest. The Chamber of Detachment requires almost all of your puzzle-solving skills. You’ll need the ability to pass through Green Barriers and knowledge of all the Jedi Chamber gimmicks. There are big boxes to slide around, buttons to press, beam emitters and Koboh Matter. This is one of the hardest chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so get the full explanation below. We’ve also got all the collectibles so you can easily 100% this location.

Chamber of Detachment | Jedi Chamber Solution Guide

The Chamber of Detachment is located behind the waterfall on the lowest section of the Mountain Ascent on Koboh. Requires the ability to cross the Green Barrier.

This puzzle room has everything. There’s a large moving block with moss on the side, Koboh Matter and orbs. The large button lowers a platform, while the spinning half-circle partially blocks the Beam Emitter when activated with an orb.

To get started, move the box on the track to reveal a hidden orb. Grab the orb and place it in the emitter with the spinning half-circle. The spinning half-circle is a timer mechanism that makes this puzzle slightly trickier.

Next, we need to burn off the Koboh Matter on the wall blocking the second box on the tracks. Use the Koboh Grinder to place the matter on the left side of the box. That way, when it moves past the purple beam, it will burn the Koboh Matter you’ve placed on the box.

You have to time the box movement carefully, so it hits the emitter beam while the beam is shooting out. Move it with Force Pull / Push until the beam is ready — and after the Koboh Grinder has created a path on the side.

Touch the first box (with burning Koboh Matter) to the opposite wall to burn off the Koboh Matter blocking the second box.

Once both boxes are unlocked, next we need to move the two boxes so they collide on top of the big button in the center of the tracks. Once the button is pressed by both boxes, the platform beneath the exit will lower all the way down. Move one box to the platform, then stand on top of it.

After getting the box onto the platform, stand on top of it and push the second box away. You’ll need to get the first box onto the platform to give yourself enough height to reach the exit. When the button is released, the platform will raise up, giving you access to the reward essence.

Essence: Patience Perk – Reward for completing the Chamber of Detachment.

Chamber of Detachment | Collectible Locations

The Chamber of Detachment has 6 collectibles. Five are spread throughout the chamber, and one is rewarded for reaching the end.