Devs Are Aware Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Failing To Reach Their Standards On PC

It’s nothing new when a video game launches into the marketplace; bugs are uncovered. That’s not surprising either because we’re getting more players actively enjoying the game. So naturally, more eyes and active players going through the game means more bugs are likely uncovered. However, things can be even tougher to anticipate on the PC platform. With more configurations being added into the mix, there is plenty of bugs that are triggered by certain hardware setups.

So when a PC release comes into the marketplace, it’s a safe bet that there will be a series of patch updates following after. That’s one thing we can anticipate here shortly for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the game recently launched into the marketplace, we have seen plenty of negative feedback for how buggy the PC version is for players. That’s left quite a few unsatisfied players that might be dealing with a game they won’t be able to enjoy this weekend.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

But that’s something that should change soon, as EA has since made a statement on the matter. Recently, taking to the EA Star Wars Twitter account, the folks from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are alerting followers that they know Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is failing to perform up to their standards. In particular, this is a reference to the PC version of the game. Likewise, it’s noted that there is no single comprehensive solution available to get the PC performance up to par.

That said, they are alerting fans that they are working hard and quickly to address these issues for the game. There was a big day one patch for the game, which likely addressed a wide range of issues developers uncovered since the game was being polished for the launch. But for PC players, you can likely expect a series of patch updates coming shortly. Hopefully, these will at least make the gameplay experience playable without any serious hiccups during the campaign.

Again, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has just launched into the marketplace. This game is currently available for the latest-generation platforms, which are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, if you would like even more insight into our thoughts on the game, along with some gameplay footage, we have you covered. Below you’ll find our Before You Buy video coverage.