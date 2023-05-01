Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Patch Is Now Available With Consoles Receiving Update Tomorrow

There was plenty of negative feedback online regarding the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The video game had quite a difficult time performing well, which even led EA and Respawn Entertainment to make a statement. If you don’t recall, it was just last week that the developers stated that they were aware the game was failing to perform to their standards. As a result, they were working hard to bring out a patch update that would make the game more playable for players on the PC platform. Today that patch has been released, hopefully improving the game’s performance.

This patch update is currently available for the PC platform, so if you haven’t updated the game yet, you might want to get that done before starting up your next gameplay session. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a slew of information about what the PC patch will bring. Instead, the patch notes simply state that this will improve the performance for non-raytraced rendering. Meanwhile, those on console platforms will find a wide variety of specific fixes within the game.

The game’s console version, which is PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, will receive the patch update tomorrow. That will include a variety of crashes, bugs and improve performance on both console platforms. So if you’re tired of dealing with enemy AI going into a T Pose during photo mode, this update will hopefully ease some of those headaches. Of course, you still have to wait until the patch update actually arrives. Likewise, you can view the entire patch notes from the EA Star Wars Twitter account tweet above.

With that said, even though the patch for the PC platform is just for performance improvements, it’s noted that the PC version of the game has already received fixes that are coming to the console platform. This is also likely far from the last patch update. It’s noted that the developers are still actively working to improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.

In the meantime, if you have yet to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then you can check out our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded below. Overall, the game throws players right back into the protagonist from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal. Once again, Cal is fighting back against the Galactic Empire as they seek out all the remaining Jedi who survived Order 66.