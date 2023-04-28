Star Wars Jedi Survivor Has Big Day One Patch

Today is the day. Today is the day that Star Wars Jedi Survivor launched on console and PC! If you were lucky/smart, you may have already played it or have already gotten your copy loaded up so that you can play it at your earliest convenience. However, many are waiting to buy their copy, receive theirs in the mail, or something else. The hype for the title is huge, especially after the positive reviews for the game. However, there is a catch, as the game has technical woes, especially on PC. That leads to the other catch regarding a Day One Patch.

These are almost standard affairs for video games nowadays, and Electronic Arts already made it known that there would be a Day One Patch for Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC that would fix many of the issues that PC users were having. However, IGN and many others have noted that the patch takes up a lot of memory space.

For example, IGN had an update of about 47 GB, but they were lucky because they had a review code ahead of time. Newcomers to Steam sometimes had to deal with an update that was 128 GB! That’s a lot of memory to tax a computer with just for a Day One Patch.

If you’re curious about the Xbox Series X or PS5 versions, they do have a patch for launch day, but the memory requirements are much less.

So if you’re reading this and haven’t downloaded the game yet, you might want to start on it ASAP to potentially play it today based on how fast your computer runs. If you don’t, you might have to wait until the weekend to start your new journey with Cal Kestis.

That being said, once you start the game, you’ll likely have a great time. The reviews, as noted, rank it already as one of the year’s best games. Then there is the fact that the title expands upon everything that the original game did, giving you more to do. That includes having numerous fighting styles you can use in combat, including multiple versions of lightsaber combat, Force powers, and more.

Glitches and technical issues aside, the game is also said to look beautiful, thus making those patches worth it in the long run so you can see the best version of the game.

So while the patch will be a pain to get through, you should trust in The Force on this one.