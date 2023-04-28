Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Sets Franchise Record!

Having a collection of past video games come out as one unit is not a new thing in the gaming space. In recent years alone, there have been multiple collections meant to help people “catch up” who couldn’t before or for those who wanted to play the games on modern systems instead of the past ones. The latest franchise to partake in this was the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. The collection brought together all ten games from the Game Boy Advance era together for the first time, and fans made it clear right off the bat that this was something they wanted.

We say that because the official Mega Man Twitter confirmed that the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection crossed one million sales in less than two weeks. A fine number that the franchise should be proud of for multiple reasons.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, MMBNLC Vol. 1, and MMBNLC Vol. 2 combined sales have surpassed 1 million units worldwide! Thanks to all of you for your support! pic.twitter.com/S3a5M6ePsu — Mega Man (@MegaMan) April 28, 2023

The biggest reason this is such an accomplishment is that it is the fastest-selling game in the entire franchise. The last mainline game took years to get to 1.6 million, and that title is currently the best-selling game of the series. So if this collection continues at the pace that it’s at, it could be the one to take the crown.

But why is this collection doing so well? It’s hard to say. It could be that those who remember the Game Boy Advance titles wanted to play them again to remember how good they were. Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and it should be noted that, unlike a certain other Game Boy Advance title that recently debuted on Switch, this Mega Man set wasn’t a remake. It only had slight graphics updates and some other features to make the collection more desirable, but it wasn’t an overhaul.

It also could be that this is the first title with Mega Man to come out in years, and people want to show support for the Blue Bomber again. You could interpret it in numerous ways, but the results are still the same. The game is doing incredibly and could be setting more records for the series as time passes.

The real question here is whether Capcom will try and capitalize on what the title is doing. That’s not to say that this particular version of Mega Man will get a return of some kind, but we could get a push to put out more tiles of Mega Man in a quicker fashion. That will certainly make his fans happy.