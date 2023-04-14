Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Gets Launch Trailer

Not too long ago, Mega Man and his allies were only on handheld systems. It’s true. While the Blue Bomber was born on consoles, he soon found new versions of himself being put on systems like the Game Boy Advance. In that version, he was MegaMan.Exe, a digital program called a “Net Navi” that helped his friend/brother; it’s a long story; Lan Hikari save the digital world from threats. While that may sound like a weird way to use Mega Man, it was a huge hit, and that’s why many are excited for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection that was released today!

The 10-game collection spanning the entire series is available now for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. So if you’ve never had the chance to play these games before, you’ll want to check them out! To celebrate the game’s release, Capcom dropped a launch trailer showing off some of the action while highlighting some of the new features that will be included.

For example, you might notice in the screenshots and other images of the game that it’s not a “remaster” or a “remake” because of the visuals, and that’s true. However, the game will have a “high-resolution filter” option to help you “clean up” the visuals so you don’t have to see so many pixels. Or you can leave it off to have the original Game Boy Advance experience. It’s your call.

Another new element of the game is the image gallery. You’ll be able to check out over 1000 images from across the ten-game saga, which means some of your favorite characters will get the spotlight. If you hope to hear some of your favorite tracks, the game has you covered there too. You can play from any of the 188 songs within the music player.

If you hope to showcase your skills to your friends, you’ll have that option via online battles! Not only will you get to fight other Mega Men from around the world, you’ll be able to participate in ranked battles so you can climb the ladder and prove you’re the best blue bomber! You can even trade battle chips with other players to help bolster your arsenal!

Oh, and if you need a little help getting through the games? The “Buster Max” mode will increase your Mega Buster’s power to help you wipe out enemies.

Check out the trailer below, and get the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection now!