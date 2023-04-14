Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giving Away Rare Pokemon

It’s been about five months since the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch, and many trainers are still playing the game, whether it be to “catch’em all” or to rise to the top of the battle rankings in the online modes. That’s not to say that the journey to this point has been smooth, because it hasn’t been. The games were filled with bugs and glitches that are still running rampant to certain extents. However, The Pokemon Company has promised to fix them over time, and they’ve been ensuring that gamers have a reason to keep playing the game despite those issues.

One of those ways is by giving out Pokemon they know people will want. They’ve been doing an incredible job with their Tera Raid events and using them to distribute various Pokemon from numerous regions, including multiple fan favorites.

But now, we’ll get a Pokemon for free thanks to Mystery Gift. Go to the option on your main screen and type in this code: “0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N.” When you do, you’ll get a Palafin. Yep, you’ll get one of the hardest-to-get Pokemon in Gen 9 for free. You’re welcome.

Why is this Pokemon so hard to get? To be blunt, it has one of the oddest and most annoying evolution requirements. Typically, Pokemon evolve by having the right levels, or using a certain stone, being traded to another player, etc. But to get a Finizen, its pre-evolved form, to turn into Palafin, you must use the Union Circle feature. That means you must be in a co-op mode and then train your Pokemon within that state to level 38 so it can evolve. The irony is that many Gen 9 Pokemon have “unique evolution requirements” that have frustrated many gamers, but that’s another story entirely.

Another irony is that even when you get Palafin, they’re not exactly a “beast” to have in your party at first. But that’s where their “special trait” comes in. If you use them in battle, switch them out, and bring them back into the fight, they’ll be transformed into “Hero Form” Palafin. As some, like ComicBook.com, have noted, when Palafin is in Hero Form, its stats can measure up to legendary Pokemon!

So while it’s a pain to get at times, the reward can be its own payoff. That being said, you’ll need to work with other Pokemon to bring out its hero form, so plan accordingly. One word of warning, you only have until the 17th to use this code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.