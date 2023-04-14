Sackboy A Big Adventure: Going Bananas Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of unique level types in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sometimes, players are given an item to use for its duration, other times the entire level reacts to the beat of a licensed song from the game’s excellent soundtrack but in Going Bananas from Sackboy‘s second world, players need to deal with a new type of level for the game: an auto-scroller.

Auto-scrolling levels have been around since the inception of platformers, but in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, they’re first introduced in Going Bananas. Because it’s an auto-scroller, the collectibles hidden throughout the level are pretty easy to miss. Luckily, Going Bananas is pretty short so it’s easy to restart if you’ve missed something.

Here’s where to find all three hidden Dream Orbs in Going Bananas from Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orbs #1

The first Dream Orb comes at the very start of the level, however, players will need to be fast if they want to grab it. After fighting off the two enemies that spawn as the auto-scroll begins, quickly run across the disappearing platforms and then climb up to the screw that’s located on the top left platform of the area. Unscrew it and your feet will get sticky and allow you to climb on walls.

Once you’re sticky, jump down to the right and walk on the wall to the north to grab the Dream Orb that’s floating between the balloons.

Dream Orb #2

Continue playing as normal until immediately after the section where you need to avoid the sharp, needle-like enemies that shoot out of the walls. You’ll come to a small clearing to the north of more disappearing platforms that has a screw on it. Knock off the screw and the floor will rise up to reveal the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

Continue through the level until you get to the section where the auto-scroller shifts and starts moving upward instead of to the right. Climb the wall with your sticky feet and then immediately roll into one of the tubes on either side of the path to take you to a higher platform.

Connecting the two platforms slightly above where you came out of the tube is another, clear tube that has the third Dream Orb inside. Roll into it and the final orb will be yours.