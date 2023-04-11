Sackboy A Big Adventure: Blowing Off Steam Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of collectibles to find in Sackboy: A Big Adventure. From cosmetic items to Score Bubbles, players can spend a lot of time searching every nook and cranny in the game in search of items. Dream Orbs, however, are the only collectible that are required to be picked up in order to progress the story. While you don’t need to find every orb in every level, players looking to complete the game will need to find as many as they possibly can.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs in the Blowing Off Steam level in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Play through the level as normal until you get to the first time that platforms appear to the left and right of the train. Jump to the first platform on the right and you’ll find the first Dream Orb floating in the air above a lower section of floor that has spiked logs rolling on it.

Dream Orb #2

Continue through the level until the second platform that appears to the left. Hop of the train and collect the five broken Dream Orb pieces while making sure not to be hit by the rolling spiked logs. Once you get all five, the Dream Orb will automatically be yours.

Dream Orb #3

Stay on the train until you get to a section where it moves between a very tight section of track that puts walls on both of its sides. Avoid the first wall that just into the space on top of the train to the left but then once you’ve avoided it, run behind it. Here, you’ll find the third Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #4

Immediately after grabbing the third Dream Orb, the train will take you to a place where there are platforms on both sides. Jump off the train and get on the platform to the left and then climb up the structure. At the top, you’ll find the fourth Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb is found in the section where you need to avoid being pushed off the train by the blue extending walls with faces. After avoiding the first two walls, jump on the second pair and you’ll be able to grab the floating Dream Orb.